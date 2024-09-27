https://sputnikglobe.com/20240927/libyan-resentenced-to-28-years-for-role-in-benghazi-attack-that-killed-us-ambassador-1120308218.html
Libyan Resentenced to 28 Years For Role In Benghazi Attack That Killed US Ambassador
Libyan Resentenced to 28 Years For Role In Benghazi Attack That Killed US Ambassador
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A US judge resentenced Libyan national Ahmed Abu Khatallah to 28 years in prison for his role in the attack on the US Special Mission in Benghazi, Libya, on September 11, 2012, the US Justice Department said in a press release.
"Ahmed Abu Khatallah, aka Ahmed Mukatallah, 53, a Libyan national, was resentenced today to 28 years in prison on federal terrorism charges and other offenses stemming from the Sept. 11, 2012, terrorist attack on the U.S. Special Mission in Benghazi, Libya," the release said on Thursday.
US Ambassador Christopher Stevens, US diplomat Sean Smith, and CIA operatives Tyrone Woods and Glen Doherty died in the attacks carried out at the US Mission and a nearby Annex in Benghazi.
Khatallah was captured in Libya in June 2014 and brought to the United States to face trial. He was sentenced to 22 years in prison in November 2017 after a federal jury found him guilty of one count of conspiracy to provide material support or resources to terrorists, one count of providing material support or resources to terrorists, one count of maliciously destroying and injuring dwellings and property and placing lives in jeopardy within the special maritime and territorial jurisdiction of the United States, and one count of using and carrying a semiautomatic assault rifle during a crime of violence.
Khatallah was acquitted on 12 other charges, including that his actions led to the deaths of the US Stevens, Smith, Woods and Doherty.
The release said Khatallah appealed his conviction, and the government cross-appealed the sentence imposed.
In 2022, a US appeals court affirmed the conviction, but determined that Khatallah's sentence was unreasonably low, so it reversed the sentence and remanded for resentencing, the release said.