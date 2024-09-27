https://sputnikglobe.com/20240927/nyc-mayor-eric-adams-in-hot-water-over-indictment-on-corruption-1120302497.html
NYC Mayor Eric Adams in Hot Water Over Indictment on Corruption
On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discussed several topics from around the world, including the federal indictment against New York Mayor Eric Adams
In the opening segment, Ted and Steve discuss the turbulent American political scene with political commentator Scottie Nell Hughes.The hosts then speak to veteran media commentator Mitch Roschelle about New York Mayor Eric Adams' legal woes.At the top last hour, The Final Countdown hosts speak with Dr. Guy McPherson about the impact of war on the environment.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discussed several topics from around the world, including the federal indictment against New York Mayor Eric Adams
In the opening segment, Ted and Steve discuss the turbulent American political scene with political commentator Scottie Nell Hughes.
The hosts then speak to veteran media commentator Mitch Roschelle about New York Mayor Eric Adams' legal woes.
At the top last hour, The Final Countdown hosts speak with Dr. Guy McPherson about the impact of war on the environment.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM