https://sputnikglobe.com/20240927/nyc-mayor-eric-adams-in-hot-water-over-indictment-on-corruption-1120302497.html

NYC Mayor Eric Adams in Hot Water Over Indictment on Corruption

NYC Mayor Eric Adams in Hot Water Over Indictment on Corruption

Sputnik International

On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discussed several topics from around the world, including the federal indictment against New York Mayor Eric Adams

2024-09-27T04:12+0000

2024-09-27T04:12+0000

2024-09-27T09:45+0000

the final countdown

radio

new york

eric adams

indictment

environment

lebanon

israel

corruption

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/1a/1120302324_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_0f02856e63f6c3606dfb015c003f276b.jpg

NYC Mayor Eric Adams in Hot Water Over Indictment on Corruption Sputnik International On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discussed several topics from around the world, including the federal indictment against New York Mayor Eric Adams

In the opening segment, Ted and Steve discuss the turbulent American political scene with political commentator Scottie Nell Hughes.The hosts then speak to veteran media commentator Mitch Roschelle about New York Mayor Eric Adams' legal woes.At the top last hour, The Final Countdown hosts speak with Dr. Guy McPherson about the impact of war on the environment.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

new york

lebanon

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ted Rall https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125340_0:0:360:360_100x100_80_0_0_1ed1a3494a53cde87e19521c3658fe92.jpg

Ted Rall https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125340_0:0:360:360_100x100_80_0_0_1ed1a3494a53cde87e19521c3658fe92.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ted Rall https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125340_0:0:360:360_100x100_80_0_0_1ed1a3494a53cde87e19521c3658fe92.jpg

the final countdown, eric adams corruption trial, harris-trump rating polls, how wars affect climate, nyc mayor corruption