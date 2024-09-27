https://sputnikglobe.com/20240927/nyc-mayor-indicted-openai-goes-for-profit-no-ceasefire-in-lebanon-1120307074.html
NYC Mayor Indicted, OpenAI Goes For Profit, No Ceasefire in Lebanon
New York City Mayor Eric Adams is indicted on charges of bribery, fraud and conspiracy, sending city politics into chaos.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/1a/1120307557_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_4c8f899fb0c568b07c06c48769fe22fc.png
Former US diplomat and former senior foreign policy advisor Jim Jatras joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the failure to stop escalation between Hezbollah and Israel, whether any of Israel’s goals can be achieved by military action in Lebanon, how the conflict could continue to spread, the difficulty in getting any foreign policy iconoclasts elected or confirmed to office, the House speaker calling for Ukraine’s ambassador to the US to be fired, and Trump’s calls to lift sanctions on Russia and Iran.Technologist and cohost of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast Chris Garaffa discusses OpenAI abandoning non-profit status, the departure of notable figures from the AI company over concerns about an erosion of safety guidelines, OpenAI’s reported proposal to build massive data centers across the US, the energy requirements of all this technology, and a new FTC report on the data collection and use practices of social media companies in general.Editor of The Polemicist Jim Kavanagh discusses the FBI raid on the New York City mayor’s residence, the felony charges that Erid Adams faces, the passage of a continuing resolution to avoid a government shutdown before the November election, abortion as a campaign issue, whether GOP candidate Donald Trump is serious about ending sanctions on Russia and Iran and ending the conflict in Ukraine immediately, the defamation suit facing Newsmax, why presidential polling in Florida is so close, and how CNN and the Anti-Defamation League are attempting to walk back their accusations of anti-semitism against Representative Rashida Tlaib without actually apologizing.The Misfits also discuss the romantic life of Tesla founder Elon Musk and an update on the case against Bad Boy Records founder Sean Combs.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
NYC Mayor Indicted, OpenAI Goes For Profit, No Ceasefire in Lebanon
04:13 GMT 27.09.2024 (Updated: 10:09 GMT 27.09.2024)
New York City Mayor Eric Adams is indicted on charges of bribery, fraud and conspiracy, sending city politics into chaos.
Former US diplomat and former senior foreign policy advisor Jim Jatras joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the failure to stop escalation between Hezbollah and Israel, whether any of Israel’s goals can be achieved by military action in Lebanon, how the conflict could continue to spread, the difficulty in getting any foreign policy iconoclasts elected or confirmed to office, the House speaker calling for Ukraine’s ambassador to the US to be fired, and Trump’s calls to lift sanctions on Russia and Iran.
Technologist and cohost of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast Chris Garaffa discusses OpenAI abandoning non-profit status, the departure of notable figures from the AI company over concerns about an erosion of safety guidelines, OpenAI’s reported proposal to build massive data centers across the US, the energy requirements of all this technology, and a new FTC report on the data collection and use practices of social media companies in general.
Editor of The Polemicist Jim Kavanagh discusses the FBI raid on the New York City mayor’s residence, the felony charges that Erid Adams faces, the passage of a continuing resolution to avoid a government shutdown before the November election, abortion as a campaign issue, whether GOP candidate Donald Trump is serious about ending sanctions on Russia and Iran and ending the conflict in Ukraine immediately, the defamation suit facing Newsmax, why presidential polling in Florida is so close, and how CNN and the Anti-Defamation League are attempting to walk back their accusations of anti-semitism against Representative Rashida Tlaib without actually apologizing.
The Misfits also discuss the romantic life of Tesla founder Elon Musk and an update on the case against Bad Boy Records founder Sean Combs.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
