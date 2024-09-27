https://sputnikglobe.com/20240927/putin-orders-new-changes-to-russias-nuclear-doctrine-1120304887.html
Putin Orders New Changes to Russia's Nuclear Doctrine
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Melik Abdul and Jamarl Thomas talk about the latest developments around the globe, including Putin ordering changes to Russia's nuclear doctrine.
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Melik Abdul and Jamarl Thomas talk about the latest developments around the globe, including Putin ordering changes to Russia's nuclear doctrine.
The show begins with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda sharing his perspective on the updates to the Russian nuclear doctrine, Zelensky's proposed "Victory Plan," UNGA speech, and visit to Washington, DC.Then, Dr. Steve Turley, an internationally recognized scholar, speaker, author, and podcaster joins the show to discuss the latest out of the US elections, how each candidate is polling, and the rise of populism in the US.Author, political cartoonist, and co-host of Final Countdown Ted Rall later joins the show to discuss New York City Mayor Eric Adams's indictment on federal charges.The show closes with the executive director of the 'Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity' Daniel McAdams, weighing in on accusations against Secretary of State Antony Blinken lying about aid to Gaza.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
Putin Orders New Changes to Russia's Nuclear Doctrine
04:11 GMT 27.09.2024 (Updated: 10:01 GMT 27.09.2024)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Melik Abdul and Jamarl Thomas talk about the latest developments around the globe, including Putin ordering changes to Russia's nuclear doctrine.
The show begins with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda sharing his perspective on the updates to the Russian nuclear doctrine, Zelensky's proposed "Victory Plan," UNGA speech, and visit to Washington, DC.
Then, Dr. Steve Turley, an internationally recognized scholar, speaker, author, and podcaster joins the show to discuss the latest out of the US elections, how each candidate is polling, and the rise of populism in the US.
Author, political cartoonist, and co-host of Final Countdown Ted Rall later joins the show to discuss New York City Mayor Eric Adams's indictment on federal charges.
The show closes with the executive director of the 'Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity' Daniel McAdams, weighing in on accusations against Secretary of State Antony Blinken lying about aid to Gaza.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
