https://sputnikglobe.com/20240927/russia-warns-of-nuclear-response-israel-attacks-lebanon-ai-censorship-crackdown-1120306194.html

Russia Warns of Nuclear Response; Israel Attacks Lebanon; AI Censorship Crackdown

Russia Warns of Nuclear Response; Israel Attacks Lebanon; AI Censorship Crackdown

Sputnik International

Russia is adjusting its nuclear doctrine to address threats of missile attacks from NATO.

2024-09-27T04:14+0000

2024-09-27T04:14+0000

2024-09-27T10:06+0000

the critical hour

radio

israel

china

ai

lebanon

ww3

european union (eu)

volodymyr zelensky

donald trump

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/1a/1120306036_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d53e32be0baef2077fc3e31dfee23db2.png

Russia Warns of Nuclear Response; Israel Attacks Lebanon; AI Censorship Crackdown Sputnik International Russia is adjusting its nuclear doctrine to address threats of missile attacks from NATO.

Christopher Helali, educator, researcher, and geopolitical analyst, joins us to discuss the current threat of a nuclear World War 3.Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss Russia's new nuclear doctrine and the US sending more weapons to Ukraine.Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents, joins us to discuss moves to counter US imperialism in Africa.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the 2024 election and the potential impact of a BRICS payment system.Ted Rall, political cartoonist, syndicated columnist, and host of Final Countdown, joins us to discuss unrest in the EU over the ruling elite's policies.Dr. David Oualaalou, international geopolitical consultant, veteran, and author, joins us to discuss the Israeli attack on Lebanon.Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, joins us to discuss the use of AI for censorship and Julian Assange's upcoming speech.Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss the relationship between the leaders of the Kiev regime and their US overseers.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

israel

china

lebanon

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

the critical hour, russian nuclear doctrine changes, how far we are from a nuclear war, ai and censorship, julian assange un speech