https://sputnikglobe.com/20240928/australians-protest-against-labor-partys-misinformation-bill-1120327531.html

Australians Protest Against Labor Party's Misinformation Bill

Australians Protest Against Labor Party's Misinformation Bill

Sputnik International

A demonstration is taking place in Australia’s Sydney against the Misinformation and Disinformation Bill proposed by the Labor Party led by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

2024-09-28T05:21+0000

2024-09-28T05:21+0000

2024-09-28T05:21+0000

world

anthony albanese

australia

sydney

new south wales

parliament

bill

protest

protest rally

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/1c/1120327371_16:0:1253:696_1920x0_80_0_0_ece8cbfebf11ed7bf36efefbee84bb05.jpg

A demonstration is taking place in Sydney, Australia against the Misinformation and Disinformation Bill proposed by the Labor Party led by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. If approved, the bill would allow the government to fine digital platforms up to 5% of their annual turnover for not censoring so-called “misinformation.”During the demonstration, New South Wales Member of Parliament John Ruddick burned a copy of the Misinformation and Disinformation Bill.The first version of the bill was drafted last year and was widely criticized for giving the regulator too much power to interpret what constitutes misinformation.

australia

sydney

new south wales

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

demonstration is taking place in australia’s sydney, prime minister anthony albanese, misinformation bill