International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240928/australians-protest-against-labor-partys-misinformation-bill-1120327531.html
Australians Protest Against Labor Party's Misinformation Bill
Australians Protest Against Labor Party's Misinformation Bill
Sputnik International
A demonstration is taking place in Australia’s Sydney against the Misinformation and Disinformation Bill proposed by the Labor Party led by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
2024-09-28T05:21+0000
2024-09-28T05:21+0000
world
anthony albanese
australia
sydney
new south wales
parliament
bill
protest
protest rally
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/1c/1120327371_16:0:1253:696_1920x0_80_0_0_ece8cbfebf11ed7bf36efefbee84bb05.jpg
A demonstration is taking place in Sydney, Australia against the Misinformation and Disinformation Bill proposed by the Labor Party led by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. If approved, the bill would allow the government to fine digital platforms up to 5% of their annual turnover for not censoring so-called “misinformation.”During the demonstration, New South Wales Member of Parliament John Ruddick burned a copy of the Misinformation and Disinformation Bill.The first version of the bill was drafted last year and was widely criticized for giving the regulator too much power to interpret what constitutes misinformation.
australia
sydney
new south wales
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/1c/1120327371_170:0:1098:696_1920x0_80_0_0_59c066d25626ccb91ff1a845270e3d58.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
demonstration is taking place in australia’s sydney, prime minister anthony albanese, misinformation bill
demonstration is taking place in australia’s sydney, prime minister anthony albanese, misinformation bill

Australians Protest Against Labor Party's Misinformation Bill

05:21 GMT 28.09.2024
© ScreenshotA demonstration is taking place in Australia’s Sydney against the Misinformation and Disinformation Bill proposed by the Labor Party
A demonstration is taking place in Australia’s Sydney against the Misinformation and Disinformation Bill proposed by the Labor Party - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.09.2024
© Screenshot
Subscribe
On September 12, Australia's Department of Communications announced its intention to introduce a bill in Parliament that would fine social media platforms for not doing enough to stop the spread of so-called "misinformation."
A demonstration is taking place in Sydney, Australia against the Misinformation and Disinformation Bill proposed by the Labor Party led by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
If approved, the bill would allow the government to fine digital platforms up to 5% of their annual turnover for not censoring so-called “misinformation.”

However, critics warn the bill would enable the government to crack down on free speech with little accountability.

During the demonstration, New South Wales Member of Parliament John Ruddick burned a copy of the Misinformation and Disinformation Bill.
The first version of the bill was drafted last year and was widely criticized for giving the regulator too much power to interpret what constitutes misinformation.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала