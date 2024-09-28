Australians Protest Against Labor Party's Misinformation Bill
© ScreenshotA demonstration is taking place in Australia’s Sydney against the Misinformation and Disinformation Bill proposed by the Labor Party
© Screenshot
Subscribe
On September 12, Australia's Department of Communications announced its intention to introduce a bill in Parliament that would fine social media platforms for not doing enough to stop the spread of so-called "misinformation."
A demonstration is taking place in Sydney, Australia against the Misinformation and Disinformation Bill proposed by the Labor Party led by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
If approved, the bill would allow the government to fine digital platforms up to 5% of their annual turnover for not censoring so-called “misinformation.”
However, critics warn the bill would enable the government to crack down on free speech with little accountability.
📹 A demonstration is taking place in Australia’s Sydney against the Misinformation and Disinformation Bill proposed by the Labor Party led by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) September 28, 2024
If approved, the bill would allow the government to fine digital platforms up to 5% of their annual… pic.twitter.com/aT2M22AjXP
📹 Australian police attempt to stop protesters against the government’s Misinformation and Disinformation bill from rallying pic.twitter.com/3PKVp1WTLc— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) September 28, 2024
During the demonstration, New South Wales Member of Parliament John Ruddick burned a copy of the Misinformation and Disinformation Bill.
📹 New South Wales Parliament member John Ruddick burns Australian Prime Minister Albanese's Misinformation and Disinformation Bill pic.twitter.com/G5HKzWRPAm— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) September 28, 2024
The first version of the bill was drafted last year and was widely criticized for giving the regulator too much power to interpret what constitutes misinformation.