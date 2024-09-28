International
Current Global Security Model Is 'Coming Apart at The Seams' - Belarusian Foreign Minister
Current Global Security Model Is 'Coming Apart at The Seams' - Belarusian Foreign Minister
The current model designed to promote global security and stability is unreliable, forcing countries in the Global South to create their own mechanisms Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov told Sputnik.
The minister said the current model of ensuring stability and security in the world is "coming apart at the seams", adding that the UN is also unable to cope with "the influx of problems that are today simply destroying the international consensus on issues of further global development." He cited BRICS and the SCO as examples - these, he noted, are "echoes" of the fact that the UN is failing to fulfill its main responsibility - to be a "consolidating link" that allows the interests of all countries to be taken into account based on the principle of consensus and the principles that are laid down in all the fundamental documents of the Organization.
03:20 GMT 28.09.2024
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The current model of ensuring stability and security in the world is unreliable, the Global South countries do not receive support from the United Nations and in this regard are creating their own mechanisms Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov said in an interview with Sputnik.
The minister said the current model of ensuring stability and security in the world is "coming apart at the seams", adding that the UN is also unable to cope with "the influx of problems that are today simply destroying the international consensus on issues of further global development."
"Certain regions, or certain groups of countries, such as the Global South, or some countries united by their common interests, can no longer receive any adequate response or support from UN organizations and are beginning to independently create certain mechanisms that will help them resolve these issues, which, strictly speaking, are within the UN's area of ​​responsibility, including: security issues, terrorist activities, addressing illegal migration, human rights, and so on," Ryzhenkov told Sputnik during the UN General Assembly session.
He cited BRICS and the SCO as examples - these, he noted, are "echoes" of the fact that the UN is failing to fulfill its main responsibility - to be a "consolidating link" that allows the interests of all countries to be taken into account based on the principle of consensus and the principles that are laid down in all the fundamental documents of the Organization.
