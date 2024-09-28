https://sputnikglobe.com/20240928/current-global-security-model-is-coming-apart-at-the-seams---belarusian-foreign-minister-1120327090.html

Current Global Security Model Is 'Coming Apart at The Seams' - Belarusian Foreign Minister

Current Global Security Model Is 'Coming Apart at The Seams' - Belarusian Foreign Minister

Sputnik International

The current model designed to promote global security and stability is unreliable, forcing countries in the Global South to create their own mechanisms Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov told Sputnik.

2024-09-28T03:20+0000

2024-09-28T03:20+0000

2024-09-28T03:20+0000

world

the united nations (un)

shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)

sputnik

belarus

brics

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101934/95/1019349574_0:22:2048:1174_1920x0_80_0_0_91e3eea7d7bc95170e77c49b45391600.jpg

The minister said the current model of ensuring stability and security in the world is "coming apart at the seams", adding that the UN is also unable to cope with "the influx of problems that are today simply destroying the international consensus on issues of further global development." He cited BRICS and the SCO as examples - these, he noted, are "echoes" of the fact that the UN is failing to fulfill its main responsibility - to be a "consolidating link" that allows the interests of all countries to be taken into account based on the principle of consensus and the principles that are laid down in all the fundamental documents of the Organization.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240920/use-of-national-currencies-in-brics-already-supersedes-dollar---chamber-of-commerce-1120216867.html

belarus

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

global south, multipolar world, replacements for the un