https://sputnikglobe.com/20240928/hurricane-helene-makes-landfall-sportswashing-eric-adams-controversy-1120323713.html

Hurricane Helene Makes Landfall, Sportswashing, Eric Adams Controversy

Hurricane Helene Makes Landfall, Sportswashing, Eric Adams Controversy

Sputnik International

A dangerous storm surge and flooding rain kill 20 and leave millions without power as Hurricane Helene tears through southeastern states.

2024-09-28T04:04+0000

2024-09-28T04:04+0000

2024-09-28T09:40+0000

political misfits

donald trump

nyc

eric adams

israel

hezbollah

openai

ukraine

newsmax

cnn

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/1b/1120324365_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_fa189b775eaecc5bdc7977258632cf5d.png

Hurricane Helene Makes Landfall, Sportswashing, Eric Adams Controversy Sputnik International A dangerous storm surge and flooding rain kill 20 and leave millions without power as Hurricane Helene tears through southeastern states.

Leading activist and evangelist for Modern Monetary Theory Steve Grumbine joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss who voters trust more on the economy between the major party candidates, the lip service paid to the middle class by Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, the uselessness of insurance in a world of increased natural disaster zones, and how Pennsylvania voting demographic changes could sink Harris’ chances of winning the state.Journalist, videographer and anti-imperialist, labor and trans rights organizer Karleigh Webb discusses the hypocrisy of Western accusations of “sportswashing,” how the treatment of sexual minorities in the US undercuts American claims to superiority, and why defense and capital cooperation with supposedly oppressive states is fine, while others are condemned.Spokesperson for Black Hive and radio host Anthony Rogers Wright discusses the political fallout of New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ indictment on corruption charges, the likelihood that New York Governor Kathy Hochul will remove Adams from office, Kamala Harris' visit to the US-Mexico border, the DNC taking in a massive donation haul, GOP candidate Donald Trump meeting with the leaders of the United Kingdom and Ukraine, the possibility of a Republican takeover of Congress in 2025, a settlement between Newsmax and voting machine maker Smartmatic, and an update on Trump’s New York civil fraud case.The Misfits also discuss old cheese, old boyfriends, and a fat cat.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

nyc

israel

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

hurricane hits us, hurricane helene, new york mayor adams, 2024 us presidential election, us economy, kamala harris