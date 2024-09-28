International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240928/iraqi-drone-attacks-us-airbase-in-northeastern-syria---reports-1120337656.html
Iraqi Drone Attacks US Airbase in Northeastern Syria - Reports
Iraqi Drone Attacks US Airbase in Northeastern Syria - Reports
Sputnik International
A US airbase near the Koniko gas fields was attacked by a drone originating from Iraqi territory. It was reportedly shot down before any damage was done.
2024-09-28T19:29+0000
2024-09-28T19:29+0000
world
iraq
deir ez-zor
us department of defense (dod)
syria
newsfeed
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/02/11/1093112514_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1865aefe1b9d11caa6a33ca933e99805.jpg
"The US military headquarters at the Conoco base, east of Deir ez-Zor, was attacked by a single drone. ... Air defense managed to engage the drone and bring it down without any losses," the source was quoted as saying by the news agency.The United States has roughly 2,500 troops in Iraq and 900 in Syria, according to the US Department of Defense.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240927/us-iraq-agree-on-two-phase-transition-plan-to-end-military-ops-in-iraq--senior-official-1120322340.html
iraq
deir ez-zor
syria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/02/11/1093112514_258:0:2989:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0d3cbf37ef2a0e59b909f7a3cd36a2d3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
attacks on us troops in syria, drone attacks iraq
attacks on us troops in syria, drone attacks iraq

Iraqi Drone Attacks US Airbase in Northeastern Syria - Reports

19:29 GMT 28.09.2024
© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresensky / Go to the mediabankMi-8 helicopter at Deir ez-Zor airport.
Mi-8 helicopter at Deir ez-Zor airport. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.09.2024
© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresensky
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A US airbase near the Koniko gas field in Deir ez-Zor province in northeastern Syria has come under a drone attack from Iraq after a long hiatus, Iraq's Shafaq news agency reported on Saturday, citing a security source.
"The US military headquarters at the Conoco base, east of Deir ez-Zor, was attacked by a single drone. ... Air defense managed to engage the drone and bring it down without any losses," the source was quoted as saying by the news agency.
U.S. soldiers secure the site after an explosion in Baghdad, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2005. A car bomb exploded near the Australian Embassy in central Baghdad on Wednesday, killing two people and wounding four, police and witnesses said. Australia said no embassy personnel were killed or hurt in the explosion - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2024
World
US, Iraq Agree on Two-Phase Transition Plan to End Military Ops in Iraq – Senior Official
Yesterday, 20:47 GMT
The United States has roughly 2,500 troops in Iraq and 900 in Syria, according to the US Department of Defense.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала