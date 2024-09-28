https://sputnikglobe.com/20240928/iraqi-drone-attacks-us-airbase-in-northeastern-syria---reports-1120337656.html

Iraqi Drone Attacks US Airbase in Northeastern Syria - Reports

A US airbase near the Koniko gas fields was attacked by a drone originating from Iraqi territory. It was reportedly shot down before any damage was done.

"The US military headquarters at the Conoco base, east of Deir ez-Zor, was attacked by a single drone. ... Air defense managed to engage the drone and bring it down without any losses," the source was quoted as saying by the news agency.The United States has roughly 2,500 troops in Iraq and 900 in Syria, according to the US Department of Defense.

