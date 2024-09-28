https://sputnikglobe.com/20240928/lavrov-holds-press-conference-after-speech-at-79th-un-general-assembly-1120328886.html
Lavrov Holds Press Conference After Speech at 79th UN General Assembly
Lavrov Holds Press Conference After Speech at 79th UN General Assembly
Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov delivers a speech at the 79th annual session of the UN General Assembly.
Sputnik is live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds a press conference after addressing the 79th annual UN General Assembly session earlier in the day.The foreign minister arrived in New York on Wednesday and had a number of meetings on the sidelines of UNGA, including with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
Lavrov Holds Press Conference After Speech at 79th UN General Assembly
The 79th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) began on September 10, with the annual debate taking place on September 24-28 and 30.
