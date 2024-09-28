https://sputnikglobe.com/20240928/lavrov-speaks-at-79th-un-general-assembly-1120329610.html
Lavrov Speaks at 79th UN General Assembly
Lavrov Speaks at 79th UN General Assembly
Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov delivers a speech at the 79th annual session of the UN General Assembly.
Sputnik is live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov delivers his speech at the 79th annual UN General Assembly session.The Russian Foreign Ministry earlier said that the UN General Assembly session "will be held against the background of growing global tensions."According to the Foreign Ministry, one of the determining factors of the international situation remains the crisis in Ukraine.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
79-я сессия Генеральной Ассамблеи ООН, общие дебаты - день 5
79-я сессия Генеральной Ассамблеи ООН, общие дебаты - день 5
Lavrov Speaks at 79th UN General Assembly
The 79th session of the UN General Assembly began on September 10, with the annual debate taking place from September 24 to 28 and 30.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!