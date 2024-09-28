https://sputnikglobe.com/20240928/monster-hurricane-slams-gulf-coast-1120322890.html

Monster Hurricane Slams Gulf Coast

On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discussed several topics from around the world, including the powerful hurricane that hit Florida.

In the opening segment, Ted and Steve discuss the turbulent American political scene with lawyer and political commentator Tyler Nixon.The hosts then speak to economic strategist Todd "Bubba" Horwitz.At the top last hour, The Final Countdown hosts speak with cartoonist Scott Stantis about Mayor Adams' legal woes.In the final segment, The Final Countdown hosts speak with retired senior policy advisor Michael Maloof about the Israel Lebanon conflict.

