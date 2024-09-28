https://sputnikglobe.com/20240928/netanyahu-addresses-empty-un-while-israeli-warplanes-level-israel-level-several-buildings-in-beirut-1120324753.html

Netanyahu Addresses Empty UN While Israeli Warplanes Level Israel Level Several Buildings in Beirut

On the September 27 episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins and a panel of experts discuss breaking news from around the globe, including the strikes in Beirut.

The show begins with political commentator and host of Perspective Scottie Nell Hughes joining the show to discuss a new poll showing Trump and Harris tied in key swing states and the settlement between Newsmax and Smartmatic in the 2020 election defamation case.Then, independent journalist and author Dan Lazare weighs in on Kamala Harris's visit to the Southern border amid criticism of her migration policies.The second hour begins with John Jackman, attorney and founder of DD Geopolitics, sharing his perspective on the Zelensky-Trump meeting.The show closes with the Managing Editor of Covert Action Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov sharing his perspective on Netanyahu's UN speech amid the recent bombings in Beirut.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

News

