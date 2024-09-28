International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240928/russia-might-soon-join-analysis-of-discharged-water-in-japans-fukushima---envoy-1120329484.html
Russia Might Soon Join Analysis of Discharged Water in Japan's Fukushima - Envoy
Russia Might Soon Join Analysis of Discharged Water in Japan's Fukushima - Envoy
Sputnik International
The process of engaging Russian laboratories into analyzing samples of water discharged from the damaged Japanese Fukushima nuclear power plant is underway in Russia while research in domestic labs might begin in 2024-2025, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told Sputnik.
2024-09-28T09:54+0000
2024-09-28T09:54+0000
world
fukushima
mikhail ulyanov
russia
japan
international atomic energy agency (iaea)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106091/77/1060917747_0:156:3001:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_d0ef4c01be8914cb18618a35ccfbe04f.jpg
“Work is underway to engage our laboratories, perhaps several of them... It is necessary for the laboratories to have the appropriate competencies, and for these competencies to be recognized in this case by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). This is a purely technical aspect, but it requires a certain amount of time. As far as I remember, our labs may well be connected at the end of this year - beginning of the next year," Ulyanov said on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week international forum when asked about the analysis of water discharged from the Fukushima nuclear power plant. Laboratories located in different Russian regions, including the Far East, are applying to join this process, the diplomat added. Over the 2023 financial year, the nuclear power plant's operator Tepco released a total of 31,200 cubic meters of treated water. In the financial year 2024, it plans to release 54,600 cubic meters of water. Japan started releasing part of the estimated 1.34 million tonnes of Fukushima nuclear power plant treated water into the ocean in August 2023 despite an outcry from neighboring countries and local fishermen. Treated water is cleared of radioactive substances aside from tritium, so the water is diluted to a lower concentration before being discharged. The entire water release process is expected to take at least 30 years. The Russian Energy Week is taking place in Moscow from September 26-28.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240419/japan-launches-5th-round-of-fukushima-treated-water-discharge---reports-1118010077.html
fukushima
russia
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106091/77/1060917747_166:0:2833:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_1fb04d830ad539fbcd00795113735130.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
analysis of discharged water, fukushima nuclear power plant, russian permanent representative to international organizations in vienna
analysis of discharged water, fukushima nuclear power plant, russian permanent representative to international organizations in vienna

Russia Might Soon Join Analysis of Discharged Water in Japan's Fukushima - Envoy

09:54 GMT 28.09.2024
© AP Photo / Pablo M. Diez/PoolIn this Oct. 12, 2017, photo, ever-growing amount of contaminated, treated but still slightly radioactive, water at the wrecked Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear plant is stored in about 900 huge tanks, including those seen in this photo taken during a plant tour at Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Okuma, Fukushima Prefecture, northeast of Tokyo
In this Oct. 12, 2017, photo, ever-growing amount of contaminated, treated but still slightly radioactive, water at the wrecked Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear plant is stored in about 900 huge tanks, including those seen in this photo taken during a plant tour at Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Okuma, Fukushima Prefecture, northeast of Tokyo - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.09.2024
© AP Photo / Pablo M. Diez/Pool
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The process of engaging Russian laboratories into analyzing samples of water discharged from the damaged Japanese Fukushima nuclear power plant is underway in Russia while research in domestic labs might begin in 2024-2025, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told Sputnik.
“Work is underway to engage our laboratories, perhaps several of them... It is necessary for the laboratories to have the appropriate competencies, and for these competencies to be recognized in this case by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). This is a purely technical aspect, but it requires a certain amount of time. As far as I remember, our labs may well be connected at the end of this year - beginning of the next year," Ulyanov said on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week international forum when asked about the analysis of water discharged from the Fukushima nuclear power plant.
Laboratories located in different Russian regions, including the Far East, are applying to join this process, the diplomat added.
Over the 2023 financial year, the nuclear power plant's operator Tepco released a total of 31,200 cubic meters of treated water. In the financial year 2024, it plans to release 54,600 cubic meters of water.
A worker helps direct a truck driver as he stands near tanks used to store treated radioactive water after it was used to cool down melted fuel at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, run by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (TEPCO) - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.04.2024
Asia
Japan Launches 5th Round of Fukushima Treated Water Discharge - Reports
19 April, 09:13 GMT
Japan started releasing part of the estimated 1.34 million tonnes of Fukushima nuclear power plant treated water into the ocean in August 2023 despite an outcry from neighboring countries and local fishermen. Treated water is cleared of radioactive substances aside from tritium, so the water is diluted to a lower concentration before being discharged. The entire water release process is expected to take at least 30 years.
The Russian Energy Week is taking place in Moscow from September 26-28.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала