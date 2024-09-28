https://sputnikglobe.com/20240928/trump-to-meet-with-zelensky-after-turbulent-series-of-events--1120318673.html

Trump to Meet With Zelensky After Turbulent Series of Events

Trump to Meet With Zelensky After Turbulent Series of Events

Sputnik International

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Melik Abdul and Jamarl Thomas talk about the latest developments around the globe, including Trump's upcoming meeting with Zelensky.

2024-09-28T04:01+0000

2024-09-28T04:01+0000

2024-09-28T09:31+0000

fault lines

us

radio interview

benjamin netanyahu

lebanon

israel

israel-gaza conflict

volodymyr zelensky

donald trump

eric adams

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/1b/1120318515_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_33cb169b32e76ba7c2afe27d4a17f521.png

Trump to Meet with Zelensky After Turbulent Series of Events Sputnik International On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Melik Abdul and Jamarl Thomas talk about the latest developments around the globe, including Trump's upcoming meeting with Zelensky.

The show begins with veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier joining the show to provide the latest updates on Lebanon as the death toll in the country rises, and Netanyahu refuses a ceasefire.Then, international protection expert Brian "BRI" Gates discusses the ongoing investigation into the attempted assassination against Donald Trump at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania in July.The third hour begins with senior columnist and editor for Black Agenda Report and author Margaret Kimberley, discussing the censorship of her content, the 2024 elections, and the indictment of NYC Mayor Eric Adams.The show closes with journalist, political analyst, writer, and teacher KJ Noh discussing the latest out of the Asia Pacific.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

lebanon

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

israel-lebanon tensions, israeli strikes on beirut, trump assassination attempt, trump-zelensky meeting, netanyahu refuses ceasefire, 2024 us presidential election