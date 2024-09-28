https://sputnikglobe.com/20240928/trump-to-meet-with-zelensky-after-turbulent-series-of-events--1120318673.html
The show begins with veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier joining the show to provide the latest updates on Lebanon as the death toll in the country rises, and Netanyahu refuses a ceasefire.Then, international protection expert Brian "BRI" Gates discusses the ongoing investigation into the attempted assassination against Donald Trump at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania in July.The third hour begins with senior columnist and editor for Black Agenda Report and author Margaret Kimberley, discussing the censorship of her content, the 2024 elections, and the indictment of NYC Mayor Eric Adams.The show closes with journalist, political analyst, writer, and teacher KJ Noh discussing the latest out of the Asia Pacific.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
Trump to Meet With Zelensky After Turbulent Series of Events
04:01 GMT 28.09.2024 (Updated: 09:31 GMT 28.09.2024)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Melik Abdul and Jamarl Thomas talk about the latest developments around the globe, including Trump's upcoming meeting with Zelensky.
The show begins with veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier joining the show to provide the latest updates on Lebanon as the death toll in the country rises, and Netanyahu refuses a ceasefire.
Then, international protection expert Brian "BRI" Gates discusses the ongoing investigation into the attempted assassination against Donald Trump at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania in July.
The third hour begins with senior columnist and editor for Black Agenda Report and author Margaret Kimberley, discussing the censorship of her content, the 2024 elections, and the indictment of NYC Mayor Eric Adams.
The show closes with journalist, political analyst, writer, and teacher KJ Noh discussing the latest out of the Asia Pacific.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
