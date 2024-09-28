International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Fault Lines
From Washington DC - the capital of the divided states of America - it's time for a show that brings you both sides of the issues that the country is talking about. We battle it out, Monday through Friday, on a show that's explosive, informative and entertaining.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240928/trump-to-meet-with-zelensky-after-turbulent-series-of-events--1120318673.html
Trump to Meet With Zelensky After Turbulent Series of Events
Trump to Meet With Zelensky After Turbulent Series of Events
Sputnik International
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Melik Abdul and Jamarl Thomas talk about the latest developments around the globe, including Trump's upcoming meeting with Zelensky.
2024-09-28T04:01+0000
2024-09-28T09:31+0000
fault lines
us
radio interview
benjamin netanyahu
lebanon
israel
israel-gaza conflict
volodymyr zelensky
donald trump
eric adams
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/1b/1120318515_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_33cb169b32e76ba7c2afe27d4a17f521.png
Trump to Meet with Zelensky After Turbulent Series of Events
Sputnik International
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Melik Abdul and Jamarl Thomas talk about the latest developments around the globe, including Trump's upcoming meeting with Zelensky.
The show begins with veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier joining the show to provide the latest updates on Lebanon as the death toll in the country rises, and Netanyahu refuses a ceasefire.Then, international protection expert Brian "BRI" Gates discusses the ongoing investigation into the attempted assassination against Donald Trump at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania in July.The third hour begins with senior columnist and editor for Black Agenda Report and author Margaret Kimberley, discussing the censorship of her content, the 2024 elections, and the indictment of NYC Mayor Eric Adams.The show closes with journalist, political analyst, writer, and teacher KJ Noh discussing the latest out of the Asia Pacific.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
lebanon
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/1b/1120318515_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_562d932bebb470e01158925a86900f65.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
israel-lebanon tensions, israeli strikes on beirut, trump assassination attempt, trump-zelensky meeting, netanyahu refuses ceasefire, 2024 us presidential election
israel-lebanon tensions, israeli strikes on beirut, trump assassination attempt, trump-zelensky meeting, netanyahu refuses ceasefire, 2024 us presidential election

Trump to Meet With Zelensky After Turbulent Series of Events

04:01 GMT 28.09.2024 (Updated: 09:31 GMT 28.09.2024)
Fault Lines
Trump to Meet with Zelensky After Turbulent Series of Events
Subscribe
Jamarl L. Thomas - Sputnik International
Jamarl Thomas
All materials
- Sputnik International
Melik Abdul
All materialsWrite to the author
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Melik Abdul and Jamarl Thomas talk about the latest developments around the globe, including Trump's upcoming meeting with Zelensky.
The show begins with veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier joining the show to provide the latest updates on Lebanon as the death toll in the country rises, and Netanyahu refuses a ceasefire.
Then, international protection expert Brian "BRI" Gates discusses the ongoing investigation into the attempted assassination against Donald Trump at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania in July.
The third hour begins with senior columnist and editor for Black Agenda Report and author Margaret Kimberley, discussing the censorship of her content, the 2024 elections, and the indictment of NYC Mayor Eric Adams.
The show closes with journalist, political analyst, writer, and teacher KJ Noh discussing the latest out of the Asia Pacific.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала