US Should Stop Denigrating China Over Ukraine Crisis - Chinese Foreign Minister

The United States should stop denigrating China over the Ukrainian conflict, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"China's position on the Ukrainian issue is open, we have always insisted on promoting peace and negotiations, and have also made our own efforts to advance a political settlement... The United States should stop denigrating China and shifting the blame, indiscriminately imposing sanctions, and stop using this to create confrontation and incite bloc confrontation," Wang said, as quoted by the Chinese Foreign Ministry. He said China resolutely opposes US pressure in trade and technology, adding that the United States cannot constantly treat China in a double-faced way, on the one hand, suppressing China, while on the other, conducting dialogue and cooperation with Beijing. Wang also said the United States must stop arming Taiwan and must speak against its independence.

