Weekly Wrap Up; Fear of Nuclear Conflict; Free Speech Crackdown; Biden Gives Neocon UN Speech

Weekly Wrap Up; Fear of Nuclear Conflict; Free Speech Crackdown; Biden Gives Neocon UN Speech

Worldwide concerns about a nuclear conflict grow as the US pushes ever closer to a direct NATO attack on Russia.

Worldwide concerns about a nuclear conflict grow as the US pushes ever closer to a direct NATO attack on Russia.

Dr. Radhika Desai, author and professor in the Department of Political Studies and Director of the Geopolitical Economy Research Group at the University of Manitoba in Canada, joins us to discuss fissures within the US ruling elite, Benjamin Netanyahu’s UN Speech, and BRICS.Caleb Maupin, journalist and activist joins us to discuss this week’s UN speeches and Julian Assange’s upcoming testimony in Europe as media crackdowns intensify.Jon Jeter, journalist and author, joins us to discuss the use of identity politics in US elections and the foreign policy of the US elites.Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble and Jim Kavanagh, writer at Substack and The Polemecist.net come together to discuss US neocon foreign policy, war spending as the US economy collapses, and the neocon media crackdown.Tunde Osazua "Tunde Osazua is on the Africa Team of the Black Alliance for Peace (BAP) and coordinator of BAP’s U.S. Out of Africa Network." and Yolian Ogbu, a member of the Black Alliance for Peace, come together to discuss US imperialism in Africa.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

