https://sputnikglobe.com/20240929/israeli-air-force-strikes-within-beirut-for-first-time---eyewitness-1120353173.html
Israeli Air Force Strikes Within Beirut for First Time - Eyewitness
Israeli Air Force Strikes Within Beirut for First Time - Eyewitness
Sputnik International
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - Israeli air force has struck a building within the city of Beirut for the first time — in the Cola district, an eyewitness told Sputnik on... 29.09.2024, Sputnik International
2024-09-29T22:46+0000
2024-09-29T22:46+0000
2024-09-29T23:27+0000
world
israel
beirut
lebanon
israel defense forces (idf)
hezbollah
middle east
newsfeed
israel-lebanon tensions
israel-lebanon war
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/1d/1120347888_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3bfeddf64bd72ac518b1d968319ae31d.jpg
"The air force struck a building near the Cola bridge. The missile exploded in an apartment. Part of a burnt body is visible on the street," the source said.Earlier, the Israel Defense Force (IDF) said that it hit dozens of what it claimed were targets belonging to the Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah. At least 105 people were killed in Lebanon on Sunday as a result of Israeli strikes on the country's territory, Reuters reported citing the Lebanese Health Ministry.Later, the IDF said it was striking Hezbollah targets in the Beqaa Valley in eastern Lebanon, about 35 mi (56 km) northeast of Beirut.On Friday, Israel assassinated Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in an air strike that also flattened several residential buildings.This article may be updated.
israel
beirut
lebanon
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/1d/1120347888_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a185532bc4109ee2aac6d93d59ed4bd7.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
israel, beirut, lebanon, israel defense forces (idf), hezbollah, middle east, newsfeed, israel-lebanon tensions, israel-lebanon war
israel, beirut, lebanon, israel defense forces (idf), hezbollah, middle east, newsfeed, israel-lebanon tensions, israel-lebanon war
Israeli Air Force Strikes Within Beirut for First Time - Eyewitness
22:46 GMT 29.09.2024 (Updated: 23:27 GMT 29.09.2024)
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - Israeli air force has struck a building within the city of Beirut for the first time — in the Cola district, an eyewitness told Sputnik on Monday.
"The air force struck a building near the Cola bridge. The missile exploded in an apartment. Part of a burnt body is visible on the street," the source said.
Earlier, the Israel Defense Force (IDF) said that it hit dozens of what it claimed were targets belonging to the Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah.
At least 105 people were killed in Lebanon on Sunday as a result of Israeli strikes on the country's territory, Reuters reported citing the Lebanese Health Ministry.
Later, the IDF said it was striking Hezbollah targets in the Beqaa Valley in eastern Lebanon, about 35 mi (56 km) northeast of Beirut.
"The IDF is currently striking terror targets belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization in the area of Beqaa in Lebanon," the IDF said on Telegram.
On Friday, Israel assassinated Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in an air strike that also flattened several residential buildings.
This article may be updated.