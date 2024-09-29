International
Israeli Air Force Strikes Within Beirut for First Time - Eyewitness
Sputnik International
22:46 GMT 29.09.2024 (Updated: 23:27 GMT 29.09.2024)
© AP Photo / Hassan AmmarЖенщина читает Коран на месте убийства лидера "Хезболлы" Хасана Насраллы в южном пригороде Бейрута
Женщина читает Коран на месте убийства лидера Хезболлы Хасана Насраллы в южном пригороде Бейрута - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.09.2024
© AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - Israeli air force has struck a building within the city of Beirut for the first time — in the Cola district, an eyewitness told Sputnik on Monday.
"The air force struck a building near the Cola bridge. The missile exploded in an apartment. Part of a burnt body is visible on the street," the source said.
Earlier, the Israel Defense Force (IDF) said that it hit dozens of what it claimed were targets belonging to the Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah.
At least 105 people were killed in Lebanon on Sunday as a result of Israeli strikes on the country's territory, Reuters reported citing the Lebanese Health Ministry.
Later, the IDF said it was striking Hezbollah targets in the Beqaa Valley in eastern Lebanon, about 35 mi (56 km) northeast of Beirut.
"The IDF is currently striking terror targets belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization in the area of Beqaa in Lebanon," the IDF said on Telegram.
On Friday, Israel assassinated Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in an air strike that also flattened several residential buildings.
This article may be updated.
