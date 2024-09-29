https://sputnikglobe.com/20240929/israeli-army-strikes-dozens-of-alleged-hezbollah-targets-in-lebanon-since-sunday-noon---idf-1120352450.html

Israeli Army Strikes Dozens of Alleged Hezbollah Targets in Lebanon Since Sunday Noon - IDF

Israeli Army Strikes Dozens of Alleged Hezbollah Targets in Lebanon Since Sunday Noon - IDF

Sputnik International

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it hit dozens of what it claimed were Hezbollah targets across Lebanon.

2024-09-29T21:05+0000

2024-09-29T21:05+0000

2024-09-29T21:05+0000

world

newsfeed

middle east

hassan nasrallah

israel

lebanon

beirut

israel defense forces (idf)

hezbollah

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/1d/1120341020_0:202:2925:1847_1920x0_80_0_0_8fd67831148aa056c9b98219161bc51e.jpg

"Since noon, IAF [the Israeli air forces] fighter jets struck dozens of terror targets belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization across Lebanon, including launchers aimed toward Israeli territory, buildings in which weapons were stored and terrorist infrastructure sites used by Hezbollah for terror activities against the State of Israel," the IDF said on Telegram. Israel began a massive bombing campaign, codenamed Northern Arrows, in southern and eastern parts of Lebanon on Monday. The Lebanese Health Ministry put the death toll at over 1,500. Hezbollah retaliated by firing dozens of rockets toward northern Israel. On Saturday, Hezbollah confirmed that its leader Hassan Nasrallah had been killed in the Israeli airstrike on Beirut on Friday. The escalation was preceded by a series of explosions of pagers and walkie-talkies that rocked Lebanon from September 17-18, killing about 40 people and injuring nearly 3,500 others.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240929/up-to-1mln-people-internally-displaced-in-lebanon-amid-israeli-attacks---authorities-1120346083.html

israel

lebanon

beirut

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

lebanon-israel war, idf strikes in lebanon, hezbollah-israeli war