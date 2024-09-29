Massive Israeli Strikes on Beirut's Southern Outskirts in Pictures

On Saturday, the IDF announced that Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Beirut, along with several other commanders.The airstrike, which targeted Hezbollah's main headquarters in Beirut's Dahiyeh neighborhood on Friday, destroyed six residential buildings, according to Lebanese media. This followed a series of explosions on September 17 and 18 that killed 37 people and injured over 3,000.Since last week, the Israeli Air Force has been carrying out massive strikes on Hezbollah targets in various parts of Lebanon, and to date the Israeli military has reported strikes on several thousand of them.Take a look at the aftermath of Israel’s strikes on Beirut in Sputnik's gallery:
The situation on the Israel-Lebanon border has escalated significantly since the start of Israeli military action in the Gaza Strip in October 2023. Tensions are growing amid statements by the Israeli military about preparations for a potential ground operation in Lebanon.
More than 90,000 people have already been forced to leave their homes in southern Lebanon due to the escalation of the conflict with Israel, according to a report by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.
