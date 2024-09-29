International
Massive Israeli Strikes on Beirut's Southern Outskirts in Pictures
Massive Israeli Strikes on Beirut's Southern Outskirts in Pictures
On Saturday, the IDF announced that Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Beirut, along with several other commanders.
The airstrike, which targeted Hezbollah's main headquarters in Beirut's Dahiyeh neighborhood on Friday, destroyed six residential buildings, according to Lebanese media. This followed a series of explosions on September 17 and 18 that killed 37 people and injured over 3,000.Since last week, the Israeli Air Force has been carrying out massive strikes on Hezbollah targets in various parts of Lebanon, and to date the Israeli military has reported strikes on several thousand of them.Take a look at the aftermath of Israel's strikes on Beirut in Sputnik's gallery:
Massive Israeli Strikes on Beirut's Southern Outskirts in Pictures

07:32 GMT 29.09.2024
The situation on the Israel-Lebanon border has escalated significantly since the start of Israeli military action in the Gaza Strip in October 2023. Tensions are growing amid statements by the Israeli military about preparations for a potential ground operation in Lebanon.
On Saturday, the IDF announced that Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Beirut, along with several other commanders.
The airstrike, which targeted Hezbollah's main headquarters in Beirut's Dahiyeh neighborhood on Friday, destroyed six residential buildings, according to Lebanese media. This followed a series of explosions on September 17 and 18 that killed 37 people and injured over 3,000.
Since last week, the Israeli Air Force has been carrying out massive strikes on Hezbollah targets in various parts of Lebanon, and to date the Israeli military has reported strikes on several thousand of them.
Take a look at the aftermath of Israel’s strikes on Beirut in Sputnik's gallery:
© AP Photo / Hussein Malla

Flames rise after an Israeli airstrike in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

Flames rise after an Israeli airstrike in the southern suburbs of Beirut. - Sputnik International
1/8
© AP Photo / Hussein Malla

Flames rise after an Israeli airstrike in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

© AP Photo / Hassan Ammar

Israeli warplanes have struck dozens of Hezbollah targets in Lebanon in the last few hours and hundreds of targets across Lebanon in the past 24 hours, the Israel Defense Forces said on Sunday.

Israeli warplanes have struck dozens of Hezbollah targets in Lebanon in the last few hours and hundreds of targets across Lebanon in the past 24 hours, the Israel Defense Forces said on Sunday. - Sputnik International
2/8
© AP Photo / Hassan Ammar

Israeli warplanes have struck dozens of Hezbollah targets in Lebanon in the last few hours and hundreds of targets across Lebanon in the past 24 hours, the Israel Defense Forces said on Sunday.

© AP Photo / Bilal Hussein

A child sleeps on the ground in Beirut's Martyrs' Square after fleeing Israeli airstrikes in the southern suburb of Dahiyeh.

A child sleeps on the ground in Beirut&#x27;s Martyrs&#x27; Square after fleeing Israeli airstrikes in the southern suburb of Dahiyeh. - Sputnik International
3/8
© AP Photo / Bilal Hussein

A child sleeps on the ground in Beirut's Martyrs' Square after fleeing Israeli airstrikes in the southern suburb of Dahiyeh.

© AP Photo / Bilal Hussein

Families sit on the ground in Martyrs' Square after fleeing IDF airstrikes in Beirut.

Families sit on the ground in Martyrs&#x27; Square after fleeing IDF airstrikes in Beirut. - Sputnik International
4/8
© AP Photo / Bilal Hussein

Families sit on the ground in Martyrs' Square after fleeing IDF airstrikes in Beirut.

© AP Photo / Hussein Malla

A car sits in a crater.

A car sits in a crater. - Sputnik International
5/8
© AP Photo / Hussein Malla

A car sits in a crater.

© AP Photo / Hussein Malla

Smoke rises from Israeli airstrikes in Beirut.

Smoke rises from Israeli airstrikes in Beirut. - Sputnik International
6/8
© AP Photo / Hussein Malla

Smoke rises from Israeli airstrikes in Beirut.

© AP Photo / Hussein Malla

More than 90,000 people have already been forced to leave their homes in southern Lebanon due to the escalation of the conflict with Israel, according to a report by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

More than 90,000 people have already been forced to leave their homes in southern Lebanon due to the escalation of the conflict with Israel, according to a report by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. - Sputnik International
7/8
© AP Photo / Hussein Malla

More than 90,000 people have already been forced to leave their homes in southern Lebanon due to the escalation of the conflict with Israel, according to a report by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

© AP Photo / Hussein Malla

Lebanese people watch smoke rise from Israeli airstrikes.

Lebanese people watch smoke rise from Israeli airstrikes. - Sputnik International
8/8
© AP Photo / Hussein Malla

Lebanese people watch smoke rise from Israeli airstrikes.

