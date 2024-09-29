https://sputnikglobe.com/20240929/massive-israeli-strikes-on-beiruts-southern-outskirts-in-pictures-1120340664.html

Massive Israeli Strikes on Beirut's Southern Outskirts in Pictures

On Saturday, the IDF announced that Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Beirut, along with several other commanders.

On Saturday, the IDF announced that Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Beirut, along with several other commanders.The airstrike, which targeted Hezbollah's main headquarters in Beirut's Dahiyeh neighborhood on Friday, destroyed six residential buildings, according to Lebanese media. This followed a series of explosions on September 17 and 18 that killed 37 people and injured over 3,000.Since last week, the Israeli Air Force has been carrying out massive strikes on Hezbollah targets in various parts of Lebanon, and to date the Israeli military has reported strikes on several thousand of them.Take a look at the aftermath of Israel’s strikes on Beirut in Sputnik's gallery:

