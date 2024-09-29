Photos: Israeli Assassination of Hezbollah Leader Sparks Worldwide Protests

On Saturday, the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah confirmed that its leader Hassan Nasrallah had been killed in an Israeli air strike on Beirut on Friday.Born in 1960 in the suburbs of Beirut, Nasrallah joined Hezbollah as it was formed in 1985 and became its leader after his predecessor and Hezbollah co-founder, Abbas Al Musawi, was assassinated in an Israeli airstrike in 1992.Under Nasrallah's leadership, Hezbollah acquired long-range rockets capable of reaching northern Israel, aided its ally Syria against Western-backed insurgents and gained popularity in the region.Take a look at how people in different countries reacted to Israel's killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah:
Since last week, the Israeli Air Force has carried out massive strikes against Hezbollah targets in various parts of Lebanon.
Take a look at how people in different countries reacted to Israel's killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah: