Photos: Israeli Assassination of Hezbollah Leader Sparks Worldwide Protests
Photos: Israeli Assassination of Hezbollah Leader Sparks Worldwide Protests
The Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah confirmed that Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah had been killed in a massive series of Israeli air strike on Beirut.
On Saturday, the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah confirmed that its leader Hassan Rallah had been killed in an Israeli air strike on Beirut on Friday.Born in 1960 in the suburbs of Beirut, Nasrallah joined Hezbollah as it was formed in 1985 and became its leader after his predecessor and Hezbollah co-founder, Abbas Al Musawi, was assassinated in an Israeli airstrike in 1992.Under Nasrallah's leadership, Hezbollah acquired long-range rockets capable of reaching northern Israel, aided its ally Syria against Western-backed insurgents and gained popularity in the region.Take a look at how people in different countries reacted to Israel's killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah:
Photos: Israeli Assassination of Hezbollah Leader Sparks Worldwide Protests

14:51 GMT 29.09.2024
Since last week, the Israeli Air Force has carried out massive strikes against Hezbollah targets in various parts of Lebanon.
On Saturday, the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah confirmed that its leader Hassan Nasrallah had been killed in an Israeli air strike on Beirut on Friday.
Born in 1960 in the suburbs of Beirut, Nasrallah joined Hezbollah as it was formed in 1985 and became its leader after his predecessor and Hezbollah co-founder, Abbas Al Musawi, was assassinated in an Israeli airstrike in 1992.
Under Nasrallah's leadership, Hezbollah acquired long-range rockets capable of reaching northern Israel, aided its ally Syria against Western-backed insurgents and gained popularity in the region.
Take a look at how people in different countries reacted to Israel's killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah:
© AP Photo / Fareed Khan

Muslims in Pakistan light candles during a protest against the killing of Nasrallah.

Muslims in Pakistan light candles during a protest against the killing of Nasrallah. - Sputnik International
1/8
© AP Photo / Fareed Khan

Muslims in Pakistan light candles during a protest against the killing of Nasrallah.

© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi

An Iranian demonstrator weeps during a gathering in support of Hezbollah at the Felestin Square in central Tehran, Iran.

An Iranian demonstrator weeps during a gathering in support of Hezbollah at the Felestin Square in central Tehran, Iran. - Sputnik International
2/8
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi

An Iranian demonstrator weeps during a gathering in support of Hezbollah at the Felestin Square in central Tehran, Iran.

© AP Photo / Hassan Ammar

A woman reads the Quran at the site of the Nasrallah's assassination in Beirut's southern suburbs.

A woman reads the Quran at the site of the Nasrallah&#x27;s assassination in Beirut&#x27;s southern suburbs. - Sputnik International
3/8
© AP Photo / Hassan Ammar

A woman reads the Quran at the site of the Nasrallah's assassination in Beirut's southern suburbs.

© AP Photo / Nasser Nasser

Palestinian protesters carry Lebanese flags, Hezbollah flags and posters with a picture of late Nasrallah during a rally in support of the movement, in the West Bank city of Ramallah.

Palestinian protesters carry Lebanese flags, Hezbollah flags and posters with a picture of late Nasrallah during a rally in support of the movement, in the West Bank city of Ramallah. - Sputnik International
4/8
© AP Photo / Nasser Nasser

Palestinian protesters carry Lebanese flags, Hezbollah flags and posters with a picture of late Nasrallah during a rally in support of the movement, in the West Bank city of Ramallah.

© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi

An Iranian woman cries during a gathering in support of Lebanon's militant Hezbollah group at the Felestin Square.

An Iranian woman cries during a gathering in support of Lebanon&#x27;s militant Hezbollah group at the Felestin Square. - Sputnik International
5/8
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi

An Iranian woman cries during a gathering in support of Lebanon's militant Hezbollah group at the Felestin Square.

© AP Photo / K.M. Chaudary

In Pakistan's Lahore, the Pakistani Muslim 'Imamia Student Organization' group's supporters shout anti-Israel and anti-US slogans during a protest against the killing of Nasrallah.

In Pakistan&#x27;s Lahore, the Pakistani Muslim &#x27;Imamia Student Organization&#x27; group&#x27;s supporters shout anti-Israel and anti-US slogans during a protest against the killing of Nasrallah. - Sputnik International
6/8
© AP Photo / K.M. Chaudary

In Pakistan's Lahore, the Pakistani Muslim 'Imamia Student Organization' group's supporters shout anti-Israel and anti-US slogans during a protest against the killing of Nasrallah.

© AP Photo / Osamah Abdulrahman

Yemenis stand in front of a Nasrallah's portrait, in Sanaa, Yemen.

Yemenis stand in front of a Nasrallah&#x27;s portrait, in Sanaa, Yemen. - Sputnik International
7/8
© AP Photo / Osamah Abdulrahman

Yemenis stand in front of a Nasrallah's portrait, in Sanaa, Yemen.

© AP Photo / Mukhtar Khan

In Srinagar, Kashmiri Muslims protest against the killing of Nasrallah.

In Srinagar, Kashmiri Muslims protest against the killing of Nasrallah. - Sputnik International
8/8
© AP Photo / Mukhtar Khan

In Srinagar, Kashmiri Muslims protest against the killing of Nasrallah.

