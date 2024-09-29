https://sputnikglobe.com/20240929/russias-kaspersky-lab-says-switching-private-us-users-to-partner-software-amid-sanctions-1120345820.html
Russia's Kaspersky Lab Says Switching Private US Users to Partner Software Amid Sanctions
Russian multinational cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab has transferred its private individual clients in the United States to the antivirus software of its US partner, UltraAV, amid US sanctions, the company's research and development director, Anton Ivanov, told Sputnik on Sunday.
In June, Washington imposed export restrictions against Kaspersky Lab effective September 29, prohibiting US citizens from using the company's services. In July, Kaspersky Lab said it would gradually reduce its operations in the US, adding that it saw no prospects for doing business in the country. This only applies to private individual users, Ivanov also said, adding that the goal was to provide them with reliable antivirus software after the sanctions came into effect. Kaspersky Lab has drastically reduced its operations in the US, instead turning to other markets, such as Latin America, Asia, Africa and the Middle East, and expanding the range of its products and services, Ivanov said. The company is experiencing double-digit growth in these countries year after year, he added.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian multinational cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab has transferred its private individual clients in the United States to the antivirus software of its US partner, UltraAV, amid US sanctions, the company's research and development director, Anton Ivanov, told Sputnik on Sunday.
In June, Washington imposed export restrictions against Kaspersky Lab effective September 29, prohibiting US citizens from using the company's services. In July, Kaspersky Lab said it would gradually reduce its operations in the US, adding that it saw no prospects for doing business in the country.
"A partner was found with whom we have been working for a long time. We have developed a scheme for migrating our product to the product of our partner ... On our part and on the part of our partner, we have done all the work to warn the users. It is our partner from the US, UltraAV," Ivanov said on the sidelines of the Kaspersky Industrial Cybersecurity Conference 2024.
This only applies to private individual users, Ivanov also said, adding that the goal was to provide them with reliable antivirus software after the sanctions came into effect.
"However, we cannot really help users of our corporate products," he said.
Kaspersky Lab
has drastically reduced its operations in the US, instead turning to other markets, such as Latin America, Asia, Africa and the Middle East, and expanding the range of its products and services, Ivanov said. The company is experiencing double-digit growth in these countries year after year, he added.