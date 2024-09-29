International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240929/thousands-of-iraqis-protest-nasrallah-assassination-near-us-embassy-in-baghdad-1120339335.html
Thousands of Iraqis Protest Nasrallah Assassination Near US Embassy in Baghdad
Thousands of Iraqis Protest Nasrallah Assassination Near US Embassy in Baghdad
Sputnik International
Thousands of Iraqis holding signs of deceased Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and Hezbollah flags protested against his killing by an Israeli airstrike in Lebanon by marching towards the US embassy.
2024-09-29T01:56+0000
2024-09-29T01:56+0000
world
middle east
hassan nasrallah
newsfeed
iraq
baghdad
israel
israel defense forces (idf)
hezbollah
israel-lebanon tensions
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0b/07/1090549420_0:156:3001:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_4e49ba073694cdb0980ff2bb4ef57cb6.jpg
The protesters, seen holding signs with Nasrallah’s picture and the Hezbollah flag, were seemingly stopped by police and security forces at the 14th of July Bridge, which crosses the Tigris River and into the so-called “Green Zone” where the US and several other embassies are located.Earlier, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani condemned the Israeli airstrike that killed Nasrallah, calling it “a crime that shows the Zionist entity has crossed all red lines.” Al-Sudani declared three days of mourning across Iraq for Nasrallah and his companions.There appeared to be pushing and shoving between protesters and security forces. However, no arrests or serious clashes were reported.An Israeli airstrike killed Nasrallah in a densely populated neighborhood of southern Beirut on Friday evening. According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, at least eleven people were killed and 108 wounded in the wave of Israeli bombings in the area on Friday night.According to Israeli media, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) used around 85 “bunker-buster” bombs in the attack, which burrow deep into the ground before detonating and can weigh up to 4,000 pounds (1,800kg). Their use and other heavy-duty bombs are banned in populated areas by the Geneva Conventions due to the potential for mass casualties. Several residential buildings were flattened in the attack.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240927/us-iraq-agree-on-two-phase-transition-plan-to-end-military-ops-in-iraq--senior-official-1120322340.html
iraq
baghdad
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Ian DeMartino
Ian DeMartino
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0b/07/1090549420_166:0:2833:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_8b48d4e7892d3632057694d501ae4135.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us embassy in baghdad, protests against israel in iraq, protest against the us in iraq
us embassy in baghdad, protests against israel in iraq, protest against the us in iraq

Thousands of Iraqis Protest Nasrallah Assassination Near US Embassy in Baghdad

01:56 GMT 29.09.2024
© SABAH ARARA picture taken on November 7, 2021 shows government buildings inside Baghdad's Green Zone across the Tigris River, following an overnight drone attack on the residence of Iraq's prime minister inside the zone
A picture taken on November 7, 2021 shows government buildings inside Baghdad's Green Zone across the Tigris River, following an overnight drone attack on the residence of Iraq's prime minister inside the zone - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.09.2024
© SABAH ARAR
Subscribe
Ian DeMartino
All materials
Thousands of Iraqis protested against the Israeli bombing that killed the secretary general of the Lebanese movement Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, by marching towards the US embassy in Baghdad, videos posted to social media showed and local news outlets confirmed.
The protesters, seen holding signs with Nasrallah’s picture and the Hezbollah flag, were seemingly stopped by police and security forces at the 14th of July Bridge, which crosses the Tigris River and into the so-called “Green Zone” where the US and several other embassies are located.
Earlier, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani condemned the Israeli airstrike that killed Nasrallah, calling it “a crime that shows the Zionist entity has crossed all red lines.” Al-Sudani declared three days of mourning across Iraq for Nasrallah and his companions.
There appeared to be pushing and shoving between protesters and security forces. However, no arrests or serious clashes were reported.
An Israeli airstrike killed Nasrallah in a densely populated neighborhood of southern Beirut on Friday evening. According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, at least eleven people were killed and 108 wounded in the wave of Israeli bombings in the area on Friday night.
U.S. soldiers secure the site after an explosion in Baghdad, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2005. A car bomb exploded near the Australian Embassy in central Baghdad on Wednesday, killing two people and wounding four, police and witnesses said. Australia said no embassy personnel were killed or hurt in the explosion - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2024
World
US, Iraq Agree on Two-Phase Transition Plan to End Military Ops in Iraq – Senior Official
27 September, 20:47 GMT
According to Israeli media, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) used around 85 “bunker-buster” bombs in the attack, which burrow deep into the ground before detonating and can weigh up to 4,000 pounds (1,800kg). Their use and other heavy-duty bombs are banned in populated areas by the Geneva Conventions due to the potential for mass casualties. Several residential buildings were flattened in the attack.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала