Thousands of Iraqis Protest Nasrallah Assassination Near US Embassy in Baghdad

Thousands of Iraqis holding signs of deceased Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and Hezbollah flags protested against his killing by an Israeli airstrike in Lebanon by marching towards the US embassy.

The protesters, seen holding signs with Nasrallah’s picture and the Hezbollah flag, were seemingly stopped by police and security forces at the 14th of July Bridge, which crosses the Tigris River and into the so-called “Green Zone” where the US and several other embassies are located.Earlier, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani condemned the Israeli airstrike that killed Nasrallah, calling it “a crime that shows the Zionist entity has crossed all red lines.” Al-Sudani declared three days of mourning across Iraq for Nasrallah and his companions.There appeared to be pushing and shoving between protesters and security forces. However, no arrests or serious clashes were reported.An Israeli airstrike killed Nasrallah in a densely populated neighborhood of southern Beirut on Friday evening. According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, at least eleven people were killed and 108 wounded in the wave of Israeli bombings in the area on Friday night.According to Israeli media, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) used around 85 “bunker-buster” bombs in the attack, which burrow deep into the ground before detonating and can weigh up to 4,000 pounds (1,800kg). Their use and other heavy-duty bombs are banned in populated areas by the Geneva Conventions due to the potential for mass casualties. Several residential buildings were flattened in the attack.

