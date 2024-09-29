https://sputnikglobe.com/20240929/top-chinese-diplomat-calls-for-opposing-hegemony-power-politics-1120343004.html
Top Chinese Diplomat Calls For Opposing Hegemony, Power Politics
All the world's countries should stand against hegemony and power politics as well as implement the democratization of international relations, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Sunday.
“We should advocate an equal and orderly multipolar world, and see that all countries, regardless of their size, have their own place and role in the multipolar system. We should practice true multilateralism, oppose hegemonism and power politics, and make international relations more democratic,” Wang said at the general debate of the UN General Assembly (UNGA). The statement was published by the Chinese Foreign Ministry. The members of the international community should uphold the principle of common consultations, exchange experience as well as contribute to development of global governance in more fair and wise directions, Wang added. The 79th session of the UNGA opened on September 10. The annual debate will take place from September 24-28 and on September 30.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - All the world's countries should stand against hegemony and power politics as well as implement the democratization of international relations, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Sunday.
“We should advocate an equal and orderly multipolar world, and see that all countries, regardless of their size, have their own place and role in the multipolar system. We should practice true multilateralism, oppose hegemonism and power politics
, and make international relations more democratic,” Wang said at the general debate of the UN General Assembly (UNGA). The statement was published by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.
The members of the international community should uphold the principle of common consultations, exchange experience as well as contribute to development of global governance in more fair and wise directions, Wang added.
The 79th session of the UNGA opened on September 10. The annual debate will take place from September 24-28 and on September 30.