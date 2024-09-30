https://sputnikglobe.com/20240930/death-toll-from-hurricane-helene-rises-to-93-in-southeastern-us---reports-1120353979.html
Death Toll From Hurricane Helene Rises to 93 in Southeastern US - Reports
Hurricane Helene has left a path of destruction across the southeast United States. With the death toll reaching 93 and expected to rise.
On Sunday morning, the death toll was 65. The deaths were registered in the states of South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee. As of Sunday evening, almost 2.1 million customers remained without power in these states, according to the PowerOutage.us website. Hundreds of people remain missing or unaccounted for due to issues with communications networks, the broadcaster added. The hurricane reached the United States late on Thursday, and weakened to a tropical storm on Friday. Late on Saturday, the US Federal Emergency Management Agency said it deployed over 3,200 employees to join rescue operations and mitigate the consequences of the disaster.Roads remain flooded and residents of Asheville, NC and other Appalachian areas have said that they are unable to leave the area.Biden, from his beach house in Delaware, said he hopes to visit the area soon if it doesn't impact rescue operations.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hurricane Helene has killed at least 93 people in the US southeast, CNN reported on Monday.
On Sunday morning, the death toll was 65.
The deaths were registered in the states of South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee. As of Sunday evening, almost 2.1 million customers remained without power in these states, according to the PowerOutage.us website.
Hundreds of people remain missing or unaccounted for due to issues with communications networks, the broadcaster added.
The hurricane reached the United States late on Thursday, and weakened to a tropical storm on Friday.
Late on Saturday, the US Federal Emergency Management Agency said it deployed over 3,200 employees to join rescue operations and mitigate the consequences of the disaster.
Roads remain flooded and residents of Asheville, NC and other Appalachian areas have said that they are unable to leave the area.
Biden, from his beach house in Delaware, said he hopes to visit the area soon if it doesn't impact rescue operations.