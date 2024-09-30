https://sputnikglobe.com/20240930/military-base-near-baghdad-airport-hosting-us-forces-attacked-with-rockets-1120366423.html
A military base near Baghdad International Airport, where US forces are stationed, was attacked with rockets, they were intercepted by air defense forces, Reuters reported citing two Iraqi military officials.
At least two Katyusha rockets were fired at a military base hosting US forces, the agency said.One explosion can be heard in footage emerging from the scene. The rocket strike comes days after a US airbase near the Koniko gas field in northeastern Syria was targeted by a single drone, which was ultimately engaged by a air defense and struck down without further incident.The twin strikes unfolded as renewed focus was shed on the official removal of US troops from Iraq, a feat that is expected to take place as part of a "two phase transition plan." The US has about 2,500 troops in Iraq. Another 900 troops are said to be in Syria, considered an illegal occupation under international law.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A military base near Baghdad International Airport, where US forces are stationed, was attacked with rockets, they were intercepted by air defense forces, Reuters reported citing two Iraqi military officials.
At least two Katyusha rockets were fired at a military base hosting US forces, the agency said.
One explosion can be heard in footage emerging from the scene.
The rocket strike comes days after a US airbase near the Koniko gas field in northeastern Syria was targeted by a single drone, which was ultimately engaged by a air defense and struck down without further incident.
The twin strikes unfolded as renewed focus was shed on the official removal of US troops from Iraq, a feat that is expected to take place as part of a "two phase transition plan." The US has about 2,500 troops in Iraq. Another 900 troops are said to be in Syria, considered an illegal occupation under international law.