PACE Denies Accreditation to RIA Novosti Reporter to Cover Assange's October 1 Hearing

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) refused on Monday to grant accreditation to a RIA Novosti journalist assigned to cover Wikileaks founder Julian Assange's hearing in Strasbourg on October 1, citing a large number of applications.
"We cannot grant you accreditation due to a large number of applications," the PACE press service said. Assange will give testimony about his detention and conviction in the United Kingdom before the PACE Committee on Legal Affairs and Human Rights in what will be his first public appearance after his release from a high-security London prison on June 25. Assange, an Australian citizen, was freed after spending more than five years in jail on bail breach charges. In the United States, he faced prosecution under the Espionage Act for obtaining and disclosing classified information that shed light on war crimes and human rights violations committed by US troops in Iraq and Afghanistan.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) refused on Monday to grant accreditation to a RIA Novosti journalist assigned to cover Wikileaks founder Julian Assange's hearing in Strasbourg on October 1, citing a large number of applications.
"We cannot grant you accreditation due to a large number of applications," the PACE press service said.

RIA Novosti said it filed the application on September 26, well before the deadline.

Assange will give testimony about his detention and conviction in the United Kingdom before the PACE Committee on Legal Affairs and Human Rights in what will be his first public appearance after his release from a high-security London prison on June 25.
Assange, an Australian citizen, was freed after spending more than five years in jail on bail breach charges. In the United States, he faced prosecution under the Espionage Act for obtaining and disclosing classified information that shed light on war crimes and human rights violations committed by US troops in Iraq and Afghanistan.
