Pro-Russian Underground Network Reports Multiple Strikes Across Ukraine Overnight
More than ten strikes were carried out at night on Kiev, the coordinator of the Nikolaev pro-Russian resistance said.
"They were flying into Kiev and the suburbs like never before. More than ten strikes, some in a series," Lebedev said. He added that strikes had also been carried out on Zhitomir (Zhytomyr) and the suburbs, as well as on the city of Smila in the Cherkasy region. Columns of the Ukrainian Armed Forces came under attack in Krivoy Rog (Kryvyi Rih) and Berislav (Berysla)v, Lebedev said. According to Lebedev's colleagues, the Ukrainian Armed Forces' military in Vinnytsia also came under attack. The strike also hit warehouses and a column of Ukrainian troops in the city of Bila Tserkva in the Kiev region.
DONETSK (Sputnik) - More than ten strikes were carried out at night on Kiev and the suburbs, the coordinator of the Nikolaev (Mykolaiv) pro-Russian resistance Sergey Lebedev told Sputnik on Monday.
"They were flying into Kiev and the suburbs like never before. More than ten strikes, some in a series," Lebedev said.
He added that strikes had also been carried out on Zhitomir (Zhytomyr) and the suburbs, as well as on the city of Smila in the Cherkasy region.
Columns of the Ukrainian Armed Forces came under attack in Krivoy Rog (Kryvyi Rih) and Berislav (Berysla)v, Lebedev said.
"The columns that were marching from Krivoy Rog came under attack: one in Krivoy Rog on the way out, the other in Berislav on arrival," he said.
According to Lebedev's colleagues, the Ukrainian Armed Forces' military in Vinnytsia also came under attack. The strike also hit warehouses and a column of Ukrainian troops in the city of Bila Tserkva in the Kiev region.