https://sputnikglobe.com/20240930/reporters-without-borders-attack-on-sputnik-and-rt-highlights-ngos-status-as-media-wing-of-nato-1120363750.html

Reporters Without Borders’ Attack on Sputnik and RT Highlights NGO’s Status as ‘Media Wing of NATO'

Reporters Without Borders’ Attack on Sputnik and RT Highlights NGO’s Status as ‘Media Wing of NATO'

Sputnik International

RWB published a report on Russian media's work in the Balkans, accusing Sputnik and RT of spreading "disinformation". Balkan affairs expert Stevan Gajic told Sputnik why such fearmongering doesn't work on Serbs.

2024-09-30T18:49+0000

2024-09-30T18:49+0000

2024-09-30T18:49+0000

stevan gajic

europe

serbia

west

balkans

nato

russia

rt

sputnik

russian media

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/13/1116877665_0:80:3263:1915_1920x0_80_0_0_0edac3cd75a77f2829684f2cd0e10142.jpg

Reporters Without Borders' (French acronym RSF) new 'Propaganda Monitoring' multimedia minisite promises to "promote reliable journalism" by exposing "the many faces and tactics behind propaganda worldwide, bolstering the public's understanding of the information space and helping them navigate it more safely."Russian media, including Sputnik and RT, have become the self-anointed Paris-headquartered media watchdog's first target, with RSF rolling out a series of articles on Russian media's ability to find evade censorship, custom-tailor content, and in Serbia's case, transmit so-called "Kremlin propaganda in the Balkans despite EU sanctions."RSF wants the European Union and its members to "hold Serbia accountable for hosting Vladimir Putin's factory of lies," spending much of its investigation complaining about Russian media's refusal to answer its loaded questions, whining about its successes captivating local audiences, and crying about Serbia's receptiveness to hosting Russian outlets."Reporters Without Borders cannot be regarded as a reliable source because every line in this report is soaked with biased language," Belgrade-based Balkan affairs expert and Institute of European Studies research associate Stevan Gajic told Sputnik, commenting on RSF's report.“Where were Reporters Without Borders when Radio Television of Serbia was bombed in 1999 and when 16 TV staff were murdered in cold blood?" the observer asked, referencing the 78-day NATO bombing of Yugoslavia in the spring of 1999. There is no credibility from people like this who did not act when they should have,” the observer recalled.As for RSF claims about RT’s spreading of “Kremlin narratives” in Serbia, Gajic emphasized that “pro-Russian sentiment amongst the Serbs has nothing to with the Kremlin, and everything to do with Washington and NATO.”RSF's conclusions are patently ridiculous, the observer suggested, highlighting the absurdity of "the presumption...that if it weren't for RT and Sputnik, everybody, I guess in the Balkans and in Serbia and amongst the Serbs especially would be thrilled with the EU and NATO and so forth.""The new wave of the pro-Russian sentiment in Serbia was primarily created by the West. It was created by the West systematically targeting the Serbs for the last 30 years, since the moment of the breakdown of the bipolar global system" in place during the Cold War. Serbs became "the prime target," a "Voodoo doll" for the West to "sting the Serbs in order for the Russians to feel pain," according to Gajic.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240914/us-sanctions-on-russian-media-reveal-fear-insecurity-of-dying-empire--ex-cia-analyst-1120141022.html

serbia

west

balkans

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

is reporters without borders biased, whose interests does reporters without borders serve, who are reporters without borders, where is reporters without borders headquartered