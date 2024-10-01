https://sputnikglobe.com/20241001/assange-plea-deal-with-us-precludes-appeals-to-top-european-rights-court-1120376441.html

Assange: Plea Deal With US Precludes Appeals to Top European Rights Court

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange said one of the conditions of his plea deal with the US was that he would not file a lawsuit with the European Court of Human Rights to challenge the verdict.

"I eventually chose freedom over unrealizable justice, after being detained for years and facing a 175-year sentence with no effective remedy. Justice for me is now precluded, as the US government insisted in writing into its plea agreement that I cannot file a case at the European Court of Human Rights or even a Freedom of Information Act request over what it did to me as a result of its extradition request," Assange told a hearing in Strasbourg.The journalist gave testimony before the legal affairs committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).Assange argued that all legal defense mechanisms turned out to be ineffective and only existed on paper."The experience of isolation for years in a small cell is difficult to convey. It strips away one’s sense of self, leaving only the raw essence of existence," he stated, adding that "none of the statements, resolutions, reports, films, articles, events, fundraisers, protests, and letters over the last 14 years should have been necessary."WikiLeaks was founded on October 4, 2006, but rose to prominence in 2010 when it began to publish large-scale leaks of classified government information, especially from the United States.

