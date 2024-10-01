https://sputnikglobe.com/20241001/china-understands-who-real-instigator-of-ukraine-conflict-is--russian-ambassador-1120369122.html
China Understands Who Real Instigator of Ukraine Conflict Is – Russian Ambassador
China understands who the real instigator of the conflict in Ukraine is, Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov told Sputnik in an interview.
"Chinese friends have repeatedly, publicly and at various levels stated their clear understanding of who is the real instigator of the conflict in Ukraine and who is continuously adding fuel to the fire, hindering efforts to find a peaceful settlement. And this is not an abstract position," Morgulov said. Russia and China celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations on October 2. The Soviet Union became the first country to recognize the People's Republic of China the very next day after its proclamation.
News
en_EN
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China clearly understands who the real instigator of the conflict in Ukraine is, Beijing does not participate in quasi-peace conferences, Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov told Sputnik in an interview on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
"Chinese friends have repeatedly, publicly and at various levels stated their clear understanding of who is the real instigator of the conflict in Ukraine and who is continuously adding fuel to the fire, hindering efforts to find a peaceful settlement. And this is not an abstract position," Morgulov said.
He noted that "in practical terms, it is expressed in the refusal to participate in quasi-peace conferences organized by Kiev and its Western patrons, organized solely to push through their 'peace formula' ultimatum, attempts to implement which can only lead to an escalation of confrontation."
Russia and China celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations on October 2. The Soviet Union became the first country to recognize the People's Republic of China the very next day after its proclamation.