International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241001/china-understands-who-real-instigator-of-ukraine-conflict-is--russian-ambassador-1120369122.html
China Understands Who Real Instigator of Ukraine Conflict Is – Russian Ambassador
China Understands Who Real Instigator of Ukraine Conflict Is – Russian Ambassador
Sputnik International
China understands who the real instigator of the conflict in Ukraine is, Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov told Sputnik in an interview.
2024-10-01T02:53+0000
2024-10-01T02:53+0000
world
igor morgulov
china
russia
ukraine
people's republic of china
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103988/37/1039883710_0:159:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_a99b72ab3c13b83c258e3af4b9c054e3.jpg
"Chinese friends have repeatedly, publicly and at various levels stated their clear understanding of who is the real instigator of the conflict in Ukraine and who is continuously adding fuel to the fire, hindering efforts to find a peaceful settlement. And this is not an abstract position," Morgulov said. Russia and China celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations on October 2. The Soviet Union became the first country to recognize the People's Republic of China the very next day after its proclamation.
china
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103988/37/1039883710_174:0:2905:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_672b3979440773d2f1f6b6ebc3f81c11.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
china stance on ukraine, russia china relationship, who instigated ukraine
china stance on ukraine, russia china relationship, who instigated ukraine

China Understands Who Real Instigator of Ukraine Conflict Is – Russian Ambassador

02:53 GMT 01.10.2024
© Host photo agency / Go to the mediabankPress briefing with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov, Russia-ASEAN: Towards Strategic Partnership
Press briefing with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov, Russia-ASEAN: Towards Strategic Partnership - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.10.2024
© Host photo agency
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China clearly understands who the real instigator of the conflict in Ukraine is, Beijing does not participate in quasi-peace conferences, Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov told Sputnik in an interview on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
"Chinese friends have repeatedly, publicly and at various levels stated their clear understanding of who is the real instigator of the conflict in Ukraine and who is continuously adding fuel to the fire, hindering efforts to find a peaceful settlement. And this is not an abstract position," Morgulov said.
He noted that "in practical terms, it is expressed in the refusal to participate in quasi-peace conferences organized by Kiev and its Western patrons, organized solely to push through their 'peace formula' ultimatum, attempts to implement which can only lead to an escalation of confrontation."
Russia and China celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations on October 2. The Soviet Union became the first country to recognize the People's Republic of China the very next day after its proclamation.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала