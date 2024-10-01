https://sputnikglobe.com/20241001/china-understands-who-real-instigator-of-ukraine-conflict-is--russian-ambassador-1120369122.html

China Understands Who Real Instigator of Ukraine Conflict Is – Russian Ambassador

China Understands Who Real Instigator of Ukraine Conflict Is – Russian Ambassador

Sputnik International

China understands who the real instigator of the conflict in Ukraine is, Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov told Sputnik in an interview.

2024-10-01T02:53+0000

2024-10-01T02:53+0000

2024-10-01T02:53+0000

world

igor morgulov

china

russia

ukraine

people's republic of china

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103988/37/1039883710_0:159:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_a99b72ab3c13b83c258e3af4b9c054e3.jpg

"Chinese friends have repeatedly, publicly and at various levels stated their clear understanding of who is the real instigator of the conflict in Ukraine and who is continuously adding fuel to the fire, hindering efforts to find a peaceful settlement. And this is not an abstract position," Morgulov said. Russia and China celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations on October 2. The Soviet Union became the first country to recognize the People's Republic of China the very next day after its proclamation.

china

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

china stance on ukraine, russia china relationship, who instigated ukraine