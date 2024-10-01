https://sputnikglobe.com/20241001/hezbollah-fighters-attack-3-groups-of-israeli-soldiers-near-border---statement-1120371091.html

Hezbollah Fighters Attack 3 Groups of Israeli Soldiers Near Border - Statement

Hezbollah Fighters Attack 3 Groups of Israeli Soldiers Near Border - Statement

Sputnik International

The Hezbollah fighters have attacked three gatherings of Israeli soldiers in border areas, the Lebanese movement said in a statement on Tuesday.

2024-10-01T09:01+0000

2024-10-01T09:01+0000

2024-10-01T09:01+0000

world

israel-lebanon tensions

lebanon

gaza strip

hezbollah

israeli defense force

hassan nasrallah

middle east

mideast

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107957/23/1079572308_0:137:3073:1865_1920x0_80_0_0_332030bad9b1750e845f0dc140114820.jpg

“In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and as part of backing its daring and honorable Resistance, and in defense of Lebanon and its people, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Tuesday, October 1, 2024 a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers at Avivim Settlement with artillery shells,” the statement published on the movement’s Telegram channel read. Hezbollah also reported about two more attacks on Israeli positions at Metula and Shtula settlements. The situation on the Israeli-Lebanese border aggravated after the start of Israel's military operation in the Gaza Strip in October 2023. The Israeli military and Hezbollah fighters exchange fire almost daily in areas along the border. Israel began carrying out massive strikes on southern and eastern Lebanon last Monday. Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of the General Staff Herzi Halevi labeled the offensive operation in Lebanon "Northern Arrows." Hezbollah, in turn, fired dozens of rockets toward northern Israel. This escalation was preceded by a series of explosions of pagers and walkie-talkies in Lebanon on September 17-18, which killed over 40 people and injured nearly 3,500 others. On Saturday, Hezbollah confirmed that its chief Hassan Nasrallah had been killed in the Israeli airstrike on Beirut on Friday.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240930/even-limited-israeli-ground-operation-against-hezbollah-in-lebanon-would-be-perilous-heres-why-1120361871.html

lebanon

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

israel-lebanon tensions, israel-lebanon crisis, israel vs hezbollah, mideast crisis, mideast conflict, mideast violence