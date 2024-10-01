https://sputnikglobe.com/20241001/hezbollah-leader-dead-us-imperialism-creates-threat-of-nuclear-extinction-free-speech-crackdown--1120367957.html

Hezbollah Leader Dead; US Imperialism Creates Threat of Nuclear Extinction; Free Speech Crackdown

Israel has launched attacks on Lebanon and Yemen, and the threat of nuclear war has been created in response to the US proxy war against Russia.

Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss Israeli attacks on Lebanon and the potential for an expanded conflict.Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst, joined us to discuss Russian and Iranian relations and the Russian nuclear arsenal.Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss potential, economic, and military responses to the US war on Russia.Dr. Ramzy Baroud, Palestinian journalist, media consultant, and author, joins us to discuss Israeli military moves.Dr. Gerald Horne, a professor of history at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss US foreign policy regarding the Middle East.Matt Weinglass, documentary filmmaker, actor, and activist, joins us to discuss weekend peace rallies and US politics.Michael Maloof, Senior Security Policy Analyst Specialist, joins us to discuss Biden's UNGA speech and the specter of nuclear extinction.Misty Winston, radio host, free speech activist, and press freedom activist, joins us to discuss the US empire's crackdown on free speech.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

