https://sputnikglobe.com/20241001/hezbollah-leader-killed-helene-floods-and-dockworkers-strike-likelihood-1120366735.html

Hezbollah Leader Killed, Helene Floods and Dockworkers Strike Likelihood

Hezbollah Leader Killed, Helene Floods and Dockworkers Strike Likelihood

Sputnik International

New York Mayor Eric Adams launches his defense, and the Supreme Court’s narrowed definition of corruption might help him out.

2024-10-01T04:13+0000

2024-10-01T04:13+0000

2024-10-01T13:33+0000

political misfits

hezbollah

lebanon

israel

russia

yemen

tim walz

hurricane

florida

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/1e/1120366578_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_67b31d8f0ba8f4e6ffc47cd5256553f8.png

Hezbollah Leader Killed, Helene Floods, Dockworkers Strike Likelihood Sputnik International New York Mayor Eric Adams launches his defense, and the Supreme Court’s narrowed definition of corruption might help him out.

International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss proposed revision to Russia’s nuclear doctrine, the drone attacks in both directions across Ukraine and Russia’s border, Israel’s escalating attacks on Lebanon and their civilian toll, what an Israeli ground invasion into Lebanon would look like, what to make of how Israel has used the intelligence gathered from its apparent penetration of Hezbollah, and how Israel justifies its strikes on Yemen.Educator and organizer Sarah Brummet discusses the deadly floods and effects of Hurricane Helene, how populations are surviving amid a limited federal response, why liberal elites blame Americans in the south for their own poverty and precarity, who benefits from federal and state aid programs and who is left behind, and what adequate disaster preparation and response would look like.Political analyst and academic Mohammad Marandi discusses the Israeli attacks in Lebanon that killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, the extent to which his assassination and the deaths of other leaders will affect Hezbollah’s military capability, rumors that Iran will close the Strait of Hormuz, and when an Iranian response to Israel might come.Writer and journalist Daniel Lazare discusses GOP candidate Donald Trump's ongoing personal attacks on Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, more lies about immigrants from the Trump campaign, the future of the Supreme Court, the Texas Senate race, and the impact of a possible strike by East Coast dock workers.The Misfits also discuss the imaginary “rift” between Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump’s new interest in saints, and the deaths of Kris Kristofferson and Dikembe Mutombo.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

lebanon

israel

russia

yemen

florida

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

political misfits, israel and lebanon, deadly floods and hurricane, assassination of nasrallah, will iran close the strait of hormuz, trump and harris, dock workers strike, does biden support netanyahu