IDF Launched Attack on Hezbollah Military Facilities in Beirut - Statement

© AP Photo / Ohad Zwigenberg
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday that it launched precise strikes on Lebanese movement Hezbollah's military facilities and infrastructure in Beirut.
Israel began carrying out massive strikes on southern and eastern Lebanon in late September. IDF Chief of the General Staff Herzi Halevi labeled the offensive operation in Lebanon Northern Arrows. Hezbollah, in turn, fired dozens of rockets toward northern Israel. This escalation was preceded by a series of explosions of pagers and walkie-talkies in Lebanon from September 17-18, which killed over 40 people and injured nearly 3,500 others.
"Yesterday [Monday], with the direction of IDF intelligence, the IAF conducted precise strikes on several weapons manufacturing facilities and additional Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in the Dahieh area of Beirut," the IDF said on Telegram, adding numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians before the strikes.
The IDF also said that the Israeli air force launched an air strike on the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) School in northern Gaza, where, according to intelligence services, Palestinian movement Hamas fighters had been operating.
On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, Hamas fighters infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took hostages. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. The Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip and announced a complete blockade of the enclave.