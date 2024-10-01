https://sputnikglobe.com/20241001/israel-assassinates-hezbollah-command-as-middle-east-tensions-skyrocket-1120365387.html
Israel Assassinates Hezbollah Command as Middle East Tensions Skyrocket
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Melik Abdul and Jamarl Thomas discuss the latest current events worldwide, including the latest out of the Middle East.
2024-10-01T04:11+0000
2024-10-01T04:11+0000
2024-10-01T10:09+0000
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Melik Abdul and Jamarl Thomas discuss the latest current events worldwide, including the latest out of the Middle East.
Beirut-based Ecuadorean journalist Esteban Carrillo discusses the latest out of Lebanon as tensions in the Middle East reach a fever pitch. He also breaks down international reception to Netanyahu's appearance at the UNGA.Former Barack Obama Campaign Director Robin Biro weighs in on the upcoming debate between the two vice presidential candidates.Broadcaster, conservation biologist, and author Dr. Reese Halter joins the show to discuss the latest natural disaster sweeping the United States.International relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda joins the show to discuss the latest news from Ukraine.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
2024
Israel Assassinates Hezbollah Command as Middle East Tensions Skyrocket
04:11 GMT 01.10.2024 (Updated: 10:09 GMT 01.10.2024)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Melik Abdul and Jamarl Thomas discuss the latest current events worldwide, including the latest out of the Middle East.
Beirut-based Ecuadorean journalist Esteban Carrillo discusses the latest out of Lebanon as tensions in the Middle East reach a fever pitch. He also breaks down international reception to Netanyahu's appearance at the UNGA.
Former Barack Obama Campaign Director Robin Biro weighs in on the upcoming debate between the two vice presidential candidates.
Broadcaster, conservation biologist, and author Dr. Reese Halter joins the show to discuss the latest natural disaster sweeping the United States.
International relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda joins the show to discuss the latest news from Ukraine.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM