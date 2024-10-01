https://sputnikglobe.com/20241001/russia-china-settling-95-of-payments-in-own-currencies---russian-ambassador-in-china-1120368868.html

Russia, China Settling 95% of Payments in Own Currencies - Russian Ambassador in China

Russia, China Settling 95% of Payments in Own Currencies - Russian Ambassador in China

Sputnik International

Russia's Ambassador to China told Sputnik in an interview that Russia and China are settling 95% of their bilateral trade in their own currencies.

2024-10-01T02:07+0000

2024-10-01T02:07+0000

2024-10-01T02:07+0000

economy

igor morgulov

china

russia

people's republic of china

sputnik

dedollarisation

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105200/05/1052000541_0:129:3187:1921_1920x0_80_0_0_f1c8658fc68cf72d85ff9c36abf618d6.jpg

In March-April of this year, a slight decline was observed in bilateral Russian-Chinese trade. In particular, in March, for the first time since 2022, the total export of goods from China to Russia decreased year-on-year. Many attributed this to the difficulty of mutual settlements. Trade between China and Russia increased by 26.3% to a record $240.11 billion in 2023. Russian and Chinese leaders, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, previously set the goal of doubling trade from $100 billion a year in 2018 to $200 billion by 2024, a figure that was reached in November 2023. Russia and China celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations on October 2. The Soviet Union became the first country to recognize the People's Republic of China the day after its proclamation.

china

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

de-dollarization, multipolar world, chinese-russian trade