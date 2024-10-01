https://sputnikglobe.com/20241001/russia-china-settling-95-of-payments-in-own-currencies---russian-ambassador-in-china-1120368868.html
Russia, China Settling 95% of Payments in Own Currencies - Russian Ambassador in China
Russia, China Settling 95% of Payments in Own Currencies - Russian Ambassador in China
Sputnik International
Russia's Ambassador to China told Sputnik in an interview that Russia and China are settling 95% of their bilateral trade in their own currencies.
2024-10-01T02:07+0000
2024-10-01T02:07+0000
2024-10-01T02:07+0000
economy
igor morgulov
china
russia
people's republic of china
sputnik
dedollarisation
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105200/05/1052000541_0:129:3187:1921_1920x0_80_0_0_f1c8658fc68cf72d85ff9c36abf618d6.jpg
In March-April of this year, a slight decline was observed in bilateral Russian-Chinese trade. In particular, in March, for the first time since 2022, the total export of goods from China to Russia decreased year-on-year. Many attributed this to the difficulty of mutual settlements. Trade between China and Russia increased by 26.3% to a record $240.11 billion in 2023. Russian and Chinese leaders, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, previously set the goal of doubling trade from $100 billion a year in 2018 to $200 billion by 2024, a figure that was reached in November 2023. Russia and China celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations on October 2. The Soviet Union became the first country to recognize the People's Republic of China the day after its proclamation.
china
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105200/05/1052000541_227:0:2958:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9aa0e4a7da266d5f986fbb72c9b8f43e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
de-dollarization, multipolar world, chinese-russian trade
de-dollarization, multipolar world, chinese-russian trade
Russia, China Settling 95% of Payments in Own Currencies - Russian Ambassador in China
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Today, 95% of settlements between Russia and China are carried out without the participation of third-country currencies, Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov said in an interview with Sputnik.
In March-April of this year, a slight decline was observed in bilateral Russian-Chinese trade. In particular, in March, for the first time since 2022, the total export of goods from China to Russia decreased year-on-year. Many attributed this to the difficulty of mutual settlements.
"As for the problem of settlements, let's not forget that today they are already 95% carried out in rubles and yuan, that is, without the participation of third-country currencies," Morgulov said.
Trade between China and Russia increased by 26.3% to a record $240.11 billion in 2023. Russian and Chinese leaders, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, previously set the goal of doubling trade from $100 billion a year in 2018 to $200 billion by 2024, a figure that was reached in November 2023. Russia and China celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations on October 2. The Soviet Union became the first country to recognize the People's Republic of China the day after its proclamation.