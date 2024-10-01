https://sputnikglobe.com/20241001/ukraine-loses-over-19250-soldiers-during-operation-in-kursk-area-1120374063.html
Ukraine Loses Over 19,250 Soldiers During Operation in Kursk Area
Ukraine Loses Over 19,250 Soldiers During Operation in Kursk Area
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have eliminated more than 19,250 Ukrainian servicepeople and 135 tanks during military operations in the border areas of the Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
2024-10-01T11:37+0000
2024-10-01T11:37+0000
2024-10-01T11:37+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian army
russian armed forces
russian defense ministry
russia
ukraine
kursk
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/07/1119669247_0:0:3338:1878_1920x0_80_0_0_3bb59a8dbda56327070b0afd080e8a7b.jpg
"In total, during the fighting in the Kursk direction, the enemy lost more than 19,250 soldiers, 135 tanks, 65 infantry fighting vehicles, 98 armored personnel carriers, 859 armored fighting vehicles, 569 vehicles," the ministry said. Kiev lost over 340 soldiers in the Kursk Direction over the past 24 hours, the defense ministry said. Russia's Sever (North) group of troops repelled two Ukrainian attempts to penetrate the border near Novyi Put settlement in Russia, during which the enemy lost about 25 soldiers.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240928/zelenskys-pie-in-the-sky-hopes-for-long-range-missiles-slow-walked-by-washington---ex-dod-analyst-1120335054.html
russia
ukraine
kursk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/07/1119669247_285:0:3016:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a397b34e0df1d2b4e967a0b449c4b22e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia's special military operation, ukraine kursk, russian army, russian defense ministry, ukraine losses, kursk attack, kursk crisis
russia's special military operation, ukraine kursk, russian army, russian defense ministry, ukraine losses, kursk attack, kursk crisis
Ukraine Loses Over 19,250 Soldiers During Operation in Kursk Area
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have eliminated more than 19,250 Ukrainian servicepeople and 135 tanks during military operations in the border areas of the Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"In total, during the fighting in the Kursk direction, the enemy lost more than 19,250 soldiers, 135 tanks, 65 infantry fighting vehicles, 98 armored personnel carriers, 859 armored fighting vehicles, 569 vehicles," the ministry said.
Kiev lost over 340 soldiers in the Kursk Direction over the past 24 hours, the defense ministry said.
Russia's Sever (North) group of troops repelled two Ukrainian attempts to penetrate the border near Novyi Put settlement in Russia, during which the enemy lost about 25 soldiers.