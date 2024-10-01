https://sputnikglobe.com/20241001/ukraine-loses-over-19250-soldiers-during-operation-in-kursk-area-1120374063.html

Ukraine Loses Over 19,250 Soldiers During Operation in Kursk Area

Ukraine Loses Over 19,250 Soldiers During Operation in Kursk Area

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces have eliminated more than 19,250 Ukrainian servicepeople and 135 tanks during military operations in the border areas of the Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

2024-10-01T11:37+0000

2024-10-01T11:37+0000

2024-10-01T11:37+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russian army

russian armed forces

russian defense ministry

russia

ukraine

kursk

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/07/1119669247_0:0:3338:1878_1920x0_80_0_0_3bb59a8dbda56327070b0afd080e8a7b.jpg

"In total, during the fighting in the Kursk direction, the enemy lost more than 19,250 soldiers, 135 tanks, 65 infantry fighting vehicles, 98 armored personnel carriers, 859 armored fighting vehicles, 569 vehicles," the ministry said. Kiev lost over 340 soldiers in the Kursk Direction over the past 24 hours, the defense ministry said. Russia's Sever (North) group of troops repelled two Ukrainian attempts to penetrate the border near Novyi Put settlement in Russia, during which the enemy lost about 25 soldiers.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240928/zelenskys-pie-in-the-sky-hopes-for-long-range-missiles-slow-walked-by-washington---ex-dod-analyst-1120335054.html

russia

ukraine

kursk

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia's special military operation, ukraine kursk, russian army, russian defense ministry, ukraine losses, kursk attack, kursk crisis