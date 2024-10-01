International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Loses Over 19,250 Soldiers During Operation in Kursk Area
Ukraine Loses Over 19,250 Soldiers During Operation in Kursk Area
The Russian armed forces have eliminated more than 19,250 Ukrainian servicepeople and 135 tanks during military operations in the border areas of the Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"In total, during the fighting in the Kursk direction, the enemy lost more than 19,250 soldiers, 135 tanks, 65 infantry fighting vehicles, 98 armored personnel carriers, 859 armored fighting vehicles, 569 vehicles," the ministry said. Kiev lost over 340 soldiers in the Kursk Direction over the past 24 hours, the defense ministry said. Russia's Sever (North) group of troops repelled two Ukrainian attempts to penetrate the border near Novyi Put settlement in Russia, during which the enemy lost about 25 soldiers.
russia's special military operation, ukraine kursk, russian army, russian defense ministry, ukraine losses, kursk attack, kursk crisis
11:37 GMT 01.10.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have eliminated more than 19,250 Ukrainian servicepeople and 135 tanks during military operations in the border areas of the Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"In total, during the fighting in the Kursk direction, the enemy lost more than 19,250 soldiers, 135 tanks, 65 infantry fighting vehicles, 98 armored personnel carriers, 859 armored fighting vehicles, 569 vehicles," the ministry said.
Kiev lost over 340 soldiers in the Kursk Direction over the past 24 hours, the defense ministry said.
Russia's Sever (North) group of troops repelled two Ukrainian attempts to penetrate the border near Novyi Put settlement in Russia, during which the enemy lost about 25 soldiers.
