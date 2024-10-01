International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241001/ukraine-proposed-amending-interpol-charter-to-exclude-undesirable-countries---moscow-1120368269.html
Ukraine Proposed Amending Interpol Charter to Exclude 'Undesirable Countries' - Moscow
Ukraine Proposed Amending Interpol Charter to Exclude 'Undesirable Countries' - Moscow
Sputnik International
Ukraine has been proposing to amend Interpol's charter to create mechanism allowing the removal of Russia and other "undesirable countries."
2024-10-01T00:11+0000
2024-10-01T00:11+0000
world
russia
ukraine
moscow
russian interior ministry
interpol
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/06/1106081365_0:298:3111:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_1f955b433c6e09b54bf987d9020cdb86.jpg
"At the start of the special military operation and almost until mid-2023, a number of countries made open and public statements calling into question Russia's participation in Interpol. Against this background, Ukraine came up with an initiative to change the organization's charter to create a mechanism to exclude unwanted countries from its membership," Kalachev said.This initiative was picked up by a number of states, and to date the issue has not been completely removed from the agenda, the official said, adding that discussions and consultations with the participation of Russia continue. He also noted that in 2022, another large-scale campaign of denigration of Russia in the activities of Interpol was launched in the media, the issue of creating a discriminatory mechanism for excluding countries from the organization was put on the agenda. The consistent development of these initiatives with the involvement of the Russian Foreign Ministry, the Russian Investigative Committee and other departments allowed the NCB to offer countries an alternative approach to the institution of termination of membership in Interpol, based on maintaining a balance of interests of both the international organization and the states that are members of it, the police major general added.
russia
ukraine
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/06/1106081365_172:0:2901:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_f5914483be801d40d930659c9afa1343.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine proposes changes to interpol, interpol and russia
ukraine proposes changes to interpol, interpol and russia

Ukraine Proposed Amending Interpol Charter to Exclude 'Undesirable Countries' - Moscow

00:11 GMT 01.10.2024
© AP Photo / Laurent CiprianiFILE - the entrance hall of Interpol's headquarters in Lyon, central France on Sept.27, 2017.
FILE - the entrance hall of Interpol's headquarters in Lyon, central France on Sept.27, 2017. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.10.2024
© AP Photo / Laurent Cipriani
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Since 2023, Ukraine has been proposing to amend the Interpol charter to create a mechanism to exclude Russia and other "undesirable countries" from the organization, Valery Kalachev, the head of the National Central Bureau (NCB) of Interpol of the Russian Interior Ministry, said in an interview with Sputnik.
"At the start of the special military operation and almost until mid-2023, a number of countries made open and public statements calling into question Russia's participation in Interpol. Against this background, Ukraine came up with an initiative to change the organization's charter to create a mechanism to exclude unwanted countries from its membership," Kalachev said.
This initiative was picked up by a number of states, and to date the issue has not been completely removed from the agenda, the official said, adding that discussions and consultations with the participation of Russia continue.
He also noted that in 2022, another large-scale campaign of denigration of Russia in the activities of Interpol was launched in the media, the issue of creating a discriminatory mechanism for excluding countries from the organization was put on the agenda.
"The NCB of Interpol of the Russian Interior Ministry immediately organized with the Russian Prosecutor General's Office the development of counter-initiatives, which, as we see now, did not allow the 'Pandora's box' to be opened, thereby preventing the possibility of calling into question the neutral status of the organization and settling political scores on its platform," Kalachev said.
The consistent development of these initiatives with the involvement of the Russian Foreign Ministry, the Russian Investigative Committee and other departments allowed the NCB to offer countries an alternative approach to the institution of termination of membership in Interpol, based on maintaining a balance of interests of both the international organization and the states that are members of it, the police major general added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала