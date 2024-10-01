https://sputnikglobe.com/20241001/vp-debate-pins-two-polar-opposites-in-highly-anticipated-event-1120364043.html
On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discussed several topics from around the world, including the upcoming vice presidential debate.
On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discussed several topics from around the world, including the upcoming vice presidential debate.
In the opening segment, Ted and Steve discuss the turbulent American political scene and New York Mayor Adams' legal woes with journalist and political commentator Angie Wong.At the top last hour, The Final Countdown hosts speak with retired senior policy advisor Michael Maloof about the Israel Lebanon conflict.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
VP Debate Pins Two Polar Opposites in Highly Anticipated Event
04:12 GMT 01.10.2024 (Updated: 10:16 GMT 01.10.2024)
On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discussed several topics from around the world, including the upcoming vice presidential debate.
In the opening segment, Ted and Steve discuss the turbulent American political scene and New York Mayor Adams' legal woes with journalist and political commentator Angie Wong.
At the top last hour, The Final Countdown hosts speak with retired senior policy advisor Michael Maloof about the Israel Lebanon conflict.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM