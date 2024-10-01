https://sputnikglobe.com/20241001/vp-debate-pins-two-polar-opposites-in-highly-anticipated-event-1120364043.html

VP Debate Pins Two Polar Opposites in Highly Anticipated Event

VP Debate Pins Two Polar Opposites in Highly Anticipated Event

Sputnik International

On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discussed several topics from around the world, including the upcoming vice presidential debate.

2024-10-01T04:12+0000

2024-10-01T04:12+0000

2024-10-01T10:16+0000

the final countdown

radio

new york city mayor

eric adams

hurricane

lebanon

israel

jd vance

vice presidential debate

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/1e/1120363880_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_73d6551fa75b9fccbcb1a7d5900ff650.jpg

VP Debate Pins Two Polar Opposites in Highly Anticipated Event Sputnik International On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discussed several topics from around the world, including the upcoming vice presidential debate.

In the opening segment, Ted and Steve discuss the turbulent American political scene and New York Mayor Adams' legal woes with journalist and political commentator Angie Wong.At the top last hour, The Final Countdown hosts speak with retired senior policy advisor Michael Maloof about the Israel Lebanon conflict.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

lebanon

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ted Rall https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125340_0:0:360:360_100x100_80_0_0_1ed1a3494a53cde87e19521c3658fe92.jpg

Ted Rall https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125340_0:0:360:360_100x100_80_0_0_1ed1a3494a53cde87e19521c3658fe92.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ted Rall https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125340_0:0:360:360_100x100_80_0_0_1ed1a3494a53cde87e19521c3658fe92.jpg

the final countdown, vp debate, tim waltz vs jd vance, nyc mayor corruption trial, eric adams legal woes