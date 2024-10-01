https://sputnikglobe.com/20241001/watch-russian-su-35-maneuver-drive-us-pilot-anxious-1120370100.html
Watch Russian Su-35 Maneuver Drive US Pilot Anxious
The US military pilot got scared of the of the Russian Su-35 instant maneuver with NORAD officers fretting abou the incident on the social media.
The US military pilot got scared of the Russian Su-35 instant maneuver, with North American Airspace Defense Command (NORAD) officers griping about the incident on social media.“The conduct of one Russian Su-35 was unsafe, unprofessional, and endangered all – not what you’d see in a professional air force”, NORAD said in a social media post.According to Russia's Ministry of Defense (MoD), two Russian Tu-95 strategic missile carriers were indeed conducting a routine flight over the Alaska coast on September 23, accompanied by Su-35 and Su-30 fighter jets. While the ministry did not specifically mention the incident, it stressed in a statement that the maneuvers were conducted in accordance with international norms.
