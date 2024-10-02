https://sputnikglobe.com/20241002/iran-missiles-strike-israel-scholz-wants-call-with-putin-dockworkers-strike-1120377572.html

Iran Missiles Strike Israel; Scholz Wants Call with Putin; Dockworkers Strike

Iran Missiles Strike Israel; Scholz Wants Call with Putin; Dockworkers Strike

This episode includes discussions about strikes from Iran, situation in the Middle East and other parts of the world, including Haiti

Iran has reportedly fired ballistic missiles at Israel apparently in response to recent attacks on Lebanon.

Esther Iverem, artist, author, independent journalist, and host of On the Ground on WPFW Pacifica Radio, joins us to discuss the conflict in the Middle East and Julian Assange's latest comments.Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss the conflict in the Middle East and reports that Olaf Scholz wants to meet President Putin.Jim Kavanagh, political and cultural analyst and writer for Jim Kavanagh's substack and the polemicist.net, joins us to discuss the conflict in the Middle East and the contradictions from persons in the Biden administration.Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the dockworker's strike and BRICS.Dan Kovalik, lawyer, professor, and author, discusses the conflict in the Middle East.Dr. Jemima Pierre, Professor at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Canada, a Black Alliance for Peace member, and an editor of the Black Agenda Review, discusses US imperialism in Haiti.Dr. Gerald Horne, a professor of history at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss the conflict in the Middle East and the dockworker's strike.Robert Fantina, author, journalist, and activist, joins us to discuss the conflict in the Middle East and Benjamin Netanyahu's claims that regime change will soon happen in Iran.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

