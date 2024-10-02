https://sputnikglobe.com/20241002/iran-unleashes-massive-retaliatory-attack-against-israel-1120378438.html

Iran Unleashes Massive Retaliatory Attack Against Israel

In The Backstory from October 1, host Rachel Blevins and a panel of guests discuss breaking news from NATO to Middle East

Iran Unleashes Massive Retaliatory Attack Against Israel Sputnik International On the October 1 episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins and a panel of guests discuss breaking news from around the globe, including Iran's attack against Israel.

The show begins with independent journalist Craig ‘Pasta’ Jardula previewing the upcoming Vice Presidential debate.Then, political cartoonist, author, and host of The Final Countdown on Radio Sputnik Ted Rall discusses the East and Gulf Coast port strikes, where striking longshoremen are causing significant disruption to shipping and commerce.The second hour starts with former Pentagon official Michael Maloof discussing Iran's retaliatory missile strikes on Israel as escalation deepens across the region.The show closes with Serbian-American journalist, blogger, and translator Nebojsa Malic analyzes Russia's capture of the key city of Ugledar in the Donetsk region and its strategic importance. He discusses NATO's new boss, Mark Rutte, pledging his support for Ukraine.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

