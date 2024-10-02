https://sputnikglobe.com/20241002/israel-begins-invasion-of-southern-lebanon--1120377186.html

Israel Begins Invasion of Southern Lebanon

Israel Begins Invasion of Southern Lebanon

Sputnik International

this episode of Fault Lines with Melik Abdul and Jamarl Thomas presents discussions of the latest developments from all over the world, including Israel's ground invasion of Lebanon.

2024-10-02T04:11+0000

2024-10-02T04:11+0000

2024-10-02T09:05+0000

fault lines

us

radio

lebanon

israel

israel-gaza conflict

jd vance

tim walz

iran

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/01/1120377029_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_072f9e2c1612b4418a50f61baabb6072.png

Israel Begins Invasion of Southern Lebanon Sputnik International On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Melik Abdul and Jamarl Thomas discuss the latest developments from around the globe, including Israel's ground invasion of Lebanon.

The show begins with Beirut-based Ecuadorian journalist Esteban Carrillo joining the show to share his perspective on the latest out of Lebanon, including Israel's invasion.Political consultant and VP of the Ronald Regan Club Robert Hornack later joins to discuss the upcoming VP candidate debate between JD Vance and Tim Walz.The second hour starts with Iran-based journalist Ehsan Safarnejad discussing Iran's response to the assassination of Hezbollah leader Nasrallah and also delving into Israel's invasion of Southern Lebanon.The show closes with Journalist and author Dan Lazare sharing his perspective on the dock workers' strike.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

lebanon

israel

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

fault lines, israel invaded lebanon, vp candidates debate, iran's reaction to assassination of hezbollah leader, invasion of southern lebanon, dock workers strike