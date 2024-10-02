https://sputnikglobe.com/20241002/israel-begins-invasion-of-southern-lebanon--1120377186.html
This episode of Fault Lines with Melik Abdul and Jamarl Thomas presents discussions of the latest developments from all over the world, including Israel's ground invasion of Lebanon.
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Melik Abdul and Jamarl Thomas discuss the latest developments from around the globe, including Israel's ground invasion of Lebanon.
The show begins with Beirut-based Ecuadorian journalist Esteban Carrillo joining the show to share his perspective on the latest out of Lebanon, including Israel's invasion.Political consultant and VP of the Ronald Regan Club Robert Hornack later joins to discuss the upcoming VP candidate debate between JD Vance and Tim Walz.The second hour starts with Iran-based journalist Ehsan Safarnejad discussing Iran's response to the assassination of Hezbollah leader Nasrallah and also delving into Israel's invasion of Southern Lebanon.The show closes with Journalist and author Dan Lazare sharing his perspective on the dock workers' strike.
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Melik Abdul and Jamarl Thomas discuss the latest developments from around the globe, including Israel's ground invasion of Lebanon.
The show begins with Beirut-based Ecuadorian journalist Esteban Carrillo joining the show to share his perspective on the latest out of Lebanon, including Israel's invasion.
Political consultant and VP of the Ronald Regan Club Robert Hornack later joins to discuss the upcoming VP candidate debate between JD Vance and Tim Walz.
The second hour starts with Iran-based journalist Ehsan Safarnejad discussing Iran's response to the assassination of Hezbollah leader Nasrallah and also delving into Israel's invasion of Southern Lebanon.
The show closes with Journalist and author Dan Lazare sharing his perspective on the dock workers' strike.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM