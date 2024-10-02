International
Fault Lines
From Washington DC - the capital of the divided states of America - it's time for a show that brings you both sides of the issues that the country is talking about. We battle it out, Monday through Friday, on a show that's explosive, informative and entertaining.
Israel Begins Invasion of Southern Lebanon
Israel Begins Invasion of Southern Lebanon
this episode of Fault Lines with Melik Abdul and Jamarl Thomas presents discussions of the latest developments from all over the world, including Israel's ground invasion of Lebanon.
2024-10-02T04:11+0000
2024-10-02T09:05+0000
Israel Begins Invasion of Southern Lebanon
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Melik Abdul and Jamarl Thomas discuss the latest developments from around the globe, including Israel's ground invasion of Lebanon.
The show begins with Beirut-based Ecuadorian journalist Esteban Carrillo joining the show to share his perspective on the latest out of Lebanon, including Israel's invasion.Political consultant and VP of the Ronald Regan Club Robert Hornack later joins to discuss the upcoming VP candidate debate between JD Vance and Tim Walz.The second hour starts with Iran-based journalist Ehsan Safarnejad discussing Iran's response to the assassination of Hezbollah leader Nasrallah and also delving into Israel's invasion of Southern Lebanon.The show closes with Journalist and author Dan Lazare sharing his perspective on the dock workers' strike.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
fault lines, israel invaded lebanon, vp candidates debate, iran's reaction to assassination of hezbollah leader, invasion of southern lebanon, dock workers strike
fault lines, israel invaded lebanon, vp candidates debate, iran's reaction to assassination of hezbollah leader, invasion of southern lebanon, dock workers strike

Israel Begins Invasion of Southern Lebanon

04:11 GMT 02.10.2024 (Updated: 09:05 GMT 02.10.2024)
Fault Lines
Israel Begins Invasion of Southern Lebanon
Jamarl Thomas
Melik Abdul
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Melik Abdul and Jamarl Thomas discuss the latest developments from around the globe, including Israel's ground invasion of Lebanon.
The show begins with Beirut-based Ecuadorian journalist Esteban Carrillo joining the show to share his perspective on the latest out of Lebanon, including Israel's invasion.
Political consultant and VP of the Ronald Regan Club Robert Hornack later joins to discuss the upcoming VP candidate debate between JD Vance and Tim Walz.
The second hour starts with Iran-based journalist Ehsan Safarnejad discussing Iran's response to the assassination of Hezbollah leader Nasrallah and also delving into Israel's invasion of Southern Lebanon.
The show closes with Journalist and author Dan Lazare sharing his perspective on the dock workers' strike.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
