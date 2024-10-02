https://sputnikglobe.com/20241002/israel-to-respond-to-irans-attack-with-severity---israeli-foreign-minister-1120380245.html
Israel to Respond to Iran’s Attack With ‘Severity’ - Israeli Foreign Minister
Israel to Respond to Iran’s Attack With ‘Severity’ - Israeli Foreign Minister
Sputnik International
Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz has ordered the country’s ambassadors to notify heads of state that Israel will give a harsh response to Iran's attack, Axios political reporter Barak Ravid said, citing a source.
2024-10-02T05:12+0000
2024-10-02T05:12+0000
2024-10-02T05:12+0000
world
israel-lebanon tensions
hassan nasrallah
ismail haniyeh
masoud pezeshkian
israel
iran
hezbollah
hamas
middle east
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/07/1119665454_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_9162ae7591909998c532f4f905d06cf7.jpg
The Israeli top diplomat insists that the future response is aimed at protecting its citizens.On Tuesday, Iran launched several hundred ballistic missiles toward Israel in response to the killings of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, and senior IRGC commander Abbas Nilforoushan. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that his government was not seeking a war with Israel but would confront any threat in a resolute manner.
israel
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/07/1119665454_342:0:3071:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_2dcc36ed4085e453aadac6837e67213d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
middle east crisis, mideast violence, mideast war, israel iran row, israel iran conflict, mideast airstrikes, mideast missile strikes, gaza escalation, mideast escalation, jews arabs conflict, jews missiles
middle east crisis, mideast violence, mideast war, israel iran row, israel iran conflict, mideast airstrikes, mideast missile strikes, gaza escalation, mideast escalation, jews arabs conflict, jews missiles
Israel to Respond to Iran’s Attack With ‘Severity’ - Israeli Foreign Minister
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz has ordered the country’s ambassadors to notify heads of state that Israel will give a harsh response to Iran's attack, Axios political reporter Barak Ravid said, citing a source.
The Israeli top diplomat insists that the future response is aimed at protecting its citizens.
"Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz instructed Israeli ambassadors around the world to convey a message to the heads of state in their host countries that ‘Israel will respond to the Iranian attack with severity and will protect its citizens," Ravid said on X on Tuesday.
On Tuesday, Iran launched several hundred ballistic missiles
toward Israel in response to the killings of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, and senior IRGC commander Abbas Nilforoushan. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that his government was not seeking a war with Israel but would confront any threat in a resolute manner.