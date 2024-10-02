https://sputnikglobe.com/20241002/israel-to-respond-to-irans-attack-with-severity---israeli-foreign-minister-1120380245.html

Israel to Respond to Iran’s Attack With ‘Severity’ - Israeli Foreign Minister

Sputnik International

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz has ordered the country’s ambassadors to notify heads of state that Israel will give a harsh response to Iran's attack, Axios political reporter Barak Ravid said, citing a source.

The Israeli top diplomat insists that the future response is aimed at protecting its citizens.On Tuesday, Iran launched several hundred ballistic missiles toward Israel in response to the killings of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, and senior IRGC commander Abbas Nilforoushan. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that his government was not seeking a war with Israel but would confront any threat in a resolute manner.

