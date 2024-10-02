https://sputnikglobe.com/20241002/us-and-france-push-ceasefire-between-israel-and-lebanon-1120375315.html
On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discussed several topics from around the world, including the escalating conflict between Lebanon and Israel.
On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discussed several topics from around the world, including the escalating conflict between Lebanon and Israel.
In the opening segment, Ted and Steve discuss the turbulent American political scene with political commentator Scottie Nell Hughes.The hosts then speak to lawyer and commentator Tyler Nixon about New York's Mayor Adam's legal woes.At the top last hour, The Final Countdown hosts speak with Rachel Blevins about the Israel Lebanon conflict.In the final segment, The Final Countdown hosts speak with Doctor Guy McPherson about how climate change is causing more powerful storms.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
US and France Push Ceasefire Between Israel and Lebanon
04:12 GMT 02.10.2024 (Updated: 09:03 GMT 02.10.2024)
On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discussed several topics from around the world, including the escalating conflict between Lebanon and Israel.
In the opening segment, Ted and Steve discuss the turbulent American political scene with political commentator Scottie Nell Hughes.
The hosts then speak to lawyer and commentator Tyler Nixon about New York's Mayor Adam's legal woes.
At the top last hour, The Final Countdown hosts speak with Rachel Blevins about the Israel Lebanon conflict.
In the final segment, The Final Countdown hosts speak with Doctor Guy McPherson about how climate change is causing more powerful storms.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM