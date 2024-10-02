International
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Angie Wong, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day. Join us to countdown to the top stories that impact the global community M-F from 10am to noon!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241002/us-and-france-push-ceasefire-between-israel-and-lebanon-1120375315.html
US and France Push Ceasefire Between Israel and Lebanon
US and France Push Ceasefire Between Israel and Lebanon
Sputnik International
On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discussed several topics from around the world, including the escalating conflict between Lebanon and Israel.
2024-10-02T04:12+0000
2024-10-02T09:03+0000
the final countdown
radio
eric adams
hurricane
lebanon
israel
conflict
corruption
climate change
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/01/1120375155_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_60d34b381bb25a06fed3e329977d5bda.jpg
US and France Push Ceasefire Between Israel and Lebanon
Sputnik International
On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discussed several topics from around the world, including the escalating conflict between Lebanon and Israel.
In the opening segment, Ted and Steve discuss the turbulent American political scene with political commentator Scottie Nell Hughes.The hosts then speak to lawyer and commentator Tyler Nixon about New York's Mayor Adam's legal woes.At the top last hour, The Final Countdown hosts speak with Rachel Blevins about the Israel Lebanon conflict.In the final segment, The Final Countdown hosts speak with Doctor Guy McPherson about how climate change is causing more powerful storms.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
lebanon
israel
nyc
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Ted Rall
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125340_0:0:360:360_100x100_80_0_0_1ed1a3494a53cde87e19521c3658fe92.jpg
Ted Rall
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125340_0:0:360:360_100x100_80_0_0_1ed1a3494a53cde87e19521c3658fe92.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/01/1120375155_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_6af192244369df5e7abbce129809b47e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
the final countdown, ceasefire in lebanon, ceasefire between israel and lebanon, eric adams legal trial, how climate change causes more storms
the final countdown, ceasefire in lebanon, ceasefire between israel and lebanon, eric adams legal trial, how climate change causes more storms

US and France Push Ceasefire Between Israel and Lebanon

04:12 GMT 02.10.2024 (Updated: 09:03 GMT 02.10.2024)
The Final Countdown
US and France Push Ceasefire Between Israel and Lebanon
Subscribe
Ted Rall - Sputnik International
Ted Rall
All materials
Steve Gill
All materials
On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discussed several topics from around the world, including the escalating conflict between Lebanon and Israel.
In the opening segment, Ted and Steve discuss the turbulent American political scene with political commentator Scottie Nell Hughes.
The hosts then speak to lawyer and commentator Tyler Nixon about New York's Mayor Adam's legal woes.
At the top last hour, The Final Countdown hosts speak with Rachel Blevins about the Israel Lebanon conflict.
In the final segment, The Final Countdown hosts speak with Doctor Guy McPherson about how climate change is causing more powerful storms.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала