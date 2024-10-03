https://sputnikglobe.com/20241003/iran-breaks-through-israeli-iron-dome-assange-speaks-and-vp-debate-recap-1120390959.html

Iran Breaks Through Israeli Iron Dome, Assange Speaks and VP Debate Recap

In this episode the hosts and invited guests speak on developments in the Middle East, the founder of WikiLeaks and freedom of speech, recap debates, speculating about Trump, and also rise issue of healthcare system and talk on other topics. An Australian newspaper’s warning about potentially “offensive” comments by the founder of WikiLeaks reveals the state of journalism today.

Author and Western Regional Coordinator of the ANSWER Coalition Richard Becker joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss Iran’s attack on Israel over the weekend, whether Israel can sustain a war on multiple fronts, the likelihood that the US will join an Israel-Iran conflict as a belligerent, what role Gulf states might play in an expanding conflict, Israel’s attempt to create “buffer zones” around its territory, and what exactly the “Dahiyeh Doctrine” is and how Israel evades international law in its use.UK-based researcher and journalist Mohamed Elmaazi discusses WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s first public comments on human rights and press freedom, the Council of Europe recognizing Julian Assange as a political prisoner, the role of the United States in restricting press freedom, and how both major US parties and candidates compare when it comes to free speech.Political consultant and political organizer Donna Davis discusses last night's vice presidential debate, how instant polling revealed viewers felt about the performance, an odd speech by Trump in Milwaukee, how Donald Trump benefits from staying out of the public eye, how tight the polling numbers are in battleground states, and the Longshoremen's Association strike taking place across East Coast ports in the United States.Medical doctor, co-director of Popular Resistance Dr. Margaret Flowers discusses a report on how some state agencies and universities in Texas profit off unclaimed bodies, how the situation has devolved into a greater scheme to profit off of bodies, how the for-profit healthcare system has related to this issue, and what can be done to avoid the problem.The Misfits also discuss the “yassification’ of JD Vance on X, fruit bats, and a chemical explosion in Georgia.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

