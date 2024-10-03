https://sputnikglobe.com/20241003/iran-launches-nearly-200-missiles-israel-begins-invasion-of-southern-lebanon--1120390812.html

Iran Launches Nearly 200 Missiles, Israel Begins Invasion of Southern Lebanon

Sputnik International

On this episode the hosts Melik Abdul and Jamarl Thomas discuss the latest developments all over the world, including Iran's retaliation against Israel.

The show begins with Beirut-based journalist Esteban Carrillo discussing the latest out of the region, including Israel's ground invasion of Southern Lebanon and Iran's barrage of missiles in Israel.Then, political analyst Angie Wong breaks down the vice presidential debate between GOP candidate JD Vance and Dem candidate Tim Walz.The show closes with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda discussing Russia's capture of the key city of Ugledar, and the latest out of Ukraine.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

