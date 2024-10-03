https://sputnikglobe.com/20241003/israel-begins-invasion-of-southern-lebanon-1120391642.html

Israel Begins Invasion of Southern Lebanon

Sputnik International

On the October 2 episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins and a panel of guests discuss the latest world news from VP debates to escalation in Lebanon

The show begins with Andrew Langer, host of the Andrew Langer Show discussing the takeaways from the vice presidential debate.Then, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda discusses the significance of Russia's capture of Ugledar and the recent dismissal of Ukrainian defense minister deputies.The show closes with Lebanese journalist Marwa Osman joining the show to share her perspective on the latest out of Lebanon. She also discusses reports that the US privately encouraged Israel to escalate tensions in Lebanon.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

