Israeli Tanks Open Fire on Syria's Al Qunaitra in Golan Heights - Source

Israeli Tanks Open Fire on Syria's Al Qunaitra in Golan Heights - Source

Israeli army tanks have opened fire on the main highway in the Syrian province of Al Qunaitra in the Golan Heights, a Syrian field source told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Israeli tanks opened fire on the Al Qunaitra-Beerajam highway in the west of Al Qunaitra," the source said.The area that came under fire was between one and three kilometers away from the border, the source added.The situation in the region escalated on September 17-18, when communication devices exploded simultaneously in various regions of Lebanon: first pagers, and the next day, radios. According to media reports, these devices were primarily used by Hezbollah members. Official data confirmed 37 fatalities, with more than 3,000 people injured, including children and civilians.Israel later launched airstrikes on the neighboring country, targeting and eliminating several high-ranking Hezbollah commanders with precision airstrikes, including Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah. On October 1, Tel Aviv announced the start of a ground operation against the Shiite movement.On Tuesday, Iran launched several hundred ballistic missiles toward Israel in response to the killings of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, and senior IRGC commander Abbas Nilforoushan. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that his government was not seeking a war with Israel but would confront any threat in a resolute manner.

